NCDC reveals total number of Coronavirus test conducted in Nigeria

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  53 minutes ago
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed the number of Coronavirus so far conducted across different states in the country.

This was made known in a tweet by the health agency, where it was stated that they’ve conducted 5000 tests out of which 323 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed.

NCDC tweeted;

“Our advice to Nigerians firstly is to receive & share information only from official health authorities such as @Fmohnigeria,@NCDCgov.

 “A total of 323 cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed out of over 5000 tests conducted in #Nigeria”

