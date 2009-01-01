Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden to battle Trump in US 2020 election
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden to battle Trump in US 2020 election



United States Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, declared support for Joe Biden as the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party.

He made the declaration in a livestream event on Periscope.

His support will now calm nerves as Biden will go into the nomination, coming up in a few weeks, unopposed.

The Dems have been working towards ensuring a united front against President Donald Trump.

Trump is the Republican Party candidate for the U.S. 2020 Election.

“We need you in the White House,” Sanders told Biden.

Biden, in response, said Sanders’ endorsement meant a “great deal” to him.

In April 2019, Trump predicted that the duo would be the two finalists of their party.

“I believe it will be Crazy Bernie Sanders vs. Sleepy Joe Biden as the two finalists to run against maybe the best Economy in the history of our Country (and MANY other great things)! I look forward to facing whoever it may be. May God Rest Their Soul!”, Trump tweeted.

One week later, Trump mocked Biden after the former vice president launched his campaign.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate!”, he tweeted.

