Lockdown: We will dismiss NURTW members caught in Lagos robbery – MC Oluomo
The Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo, has said members of the union caught engaging in crimes during the coronavirus lockdown would be dismissed.
MC Oluomo disclosed this on Monday in a statement posted on his verified Instagram page.
He implored his men to endure the season.
It was gathered that cases of robbery and banditry have increased in the last few days with Lagosians forming vigilante groups and making bonfires to survive each day.
The NURTW boss said members apprehended at crime scenes would be prosecuted and dismissed while urging them to assist to obey the stay-at-home order of the government.
The statement read in part, “The NURTW Chairman enjoined all members to endure for the time being otherwise any member caught either attached to robbery or caught at the scene of the act will be totally dismissed and prosecuted by law.
“MC Olumo advised members, including motorcycle and tricycle riders, popularly called Okada and Maruwa to adhere to the federal and state governments’ orders as regards the lockdown on movement.
“He also implored all members especially the branch chairmen to be vigilant and assist their various communities in combating the daylight robberies that are currently being reported in different areas.
“He pleaded with them to stay indoors because it is for the general good.”
