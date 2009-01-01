Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, total infections now 343

- Twenty new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria

- NCDC broke the news on the evening of Monday, April 13

- The total numbers of coronavirus cases in Nigeria are now 343

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Legit.ng reports that the NCDC disclosed this in a tweet on the evening of Monday, April 13, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 343.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a report indicated that the Kano state government confirmed two cases of coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported that this was confirmed on its verified Twitter handle on the evening of Monday, April 13, the ministry of health officially put the cases at three.

The index case was announced by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday, April 12, when a retired diplomat, Kabiru Rabiu, tested positive for COVID-19.

In another report, President Buhari commended Nigerians for their patience over the first phase of coronavirus lockdown which ended on Monday, April 13.

It was reported that the president in his live broadcast on the COVID-19 on the evening of Monday, April 13, however, extended the lockdown by another 14 days.

He said the level of compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines issued has been generally good across the country, adding that he appreciated the great sacrifice Nigerians are making for each other at this critical time.

Also, the NCDC on the evening of Sunday, April 12, announced five (5) new coronavirus cases. In a tweet, the disease control centre disclosed that the new cases were reported in Lagos, Kwara and Katsina states.

Two of the cases were reported in Lagos; two also in Kwara while one case was recorded in Katsina. This officially brings the number of cases to three hundred and twenty-three (323) cases.

According to NCDC, 85 cases have been discharged while 10 deaths have been recorded so far from the pandemic. In total, 20 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have confirmed cases of coronavirus out of the 36 states.

Lagos still has the highest number of cases with 176 cases, followed by FCT (56) and Osun state (20).

Benue, Niger, Anambra and Kano states have the least number of case (1), though they are on high alert as more cases may be recorded if social distancing measure is not observed.

