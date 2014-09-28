Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Prophet Fufeyin prophecy comes to pass

A prophecy by the Warri-based cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has come to pass.

Prophet Fufeyin had on Sunday, September 28, 2014, gave a prophecy concerning an impending third world war.

At the service, Prophet Fufeyin said: “We need to pray. I have not experienced world war but I am seeing spiritual aspects. There is a war coming which I don't understand.

“Wherever you are in the world, pray for the world so that third world war will not take place.”

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most impactful cleric

According to Prophet Fufeyin who is the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, it would be a time of tears and death.

He stated that only prayers could save the situation and peace would reign.

“God said we should pray. He is the one that would cancel the war and bring peace. So, we can pray together wherever we are so that peace will come to our countries,” he stated.

He had also stated that the prophecy won't be fulfilled immediately but in future.

The coronavirus pandemic has been described as a war by many analysts because it has come with deaths, hunger, fear as human activities have been put on hold.

Similarly, in December 2016, Prophet Fufeyin reiterated the prophecy, stating that he is seeing a strange disease and strange things happening in different countries.

He stated that he does not know the name of the disease, but it will start with the letter C.

Recall that Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) had described the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as a war.

Unites States President, Donald Trump, had also described the coronavirus pandemic as a war.

“We are at war. in true sense world war and we are fighting an invisible enemy,” Trump told journalists at the White House recently.

Watch the video of the prophecy below:

[embedded content]

Recall that Prophet Fufeyin had donated N25 million to Delta state amidst the pandemic as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the country.

The clergyman made the donation through his foundation, the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF).

According to him, the gesture is part of his support to the state government in its effort to tackle the challenges of the coronavirus as well as to alleviate the economic hardship of the less-privilege in the state.

