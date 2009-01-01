Home | News | General | Breaking: Kano confirms two COVID-19 cases

- Two news cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Kano state

- The news was broken on the evening of Monday, April 13

- Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced the index case of Sunday, April 12

A report by The Nation indicates that the Kano state government has confirmed two cases of coronavirus pandemic.

Legit.ng reports that on its verified Twitter handle on the evening of Monday, April 13, the ministry of health officially put the cases at three.

The index case was announced by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday, April 12, when a retired diplomat, Kabiru Rabiu, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari commended Nigerians for their patience over the first phase of coronavirus lockdown which ended on Monday, April 13.

It was reported that the president in his live broadcast on the COVID-19 on the evening of Monday, April 13, however, extended the lockdown by another 14 days.

He said the level of compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines issued has been generally good across the country, adding that he appreciated the great sacrifice Nigerians are making for each other at this critical time.

A patient of coronavirus receiving treatment from the medical experts

In another report, Buhari on the evening of Monday, April 13, extended the coronavirus lockdown by two weeks to prevent the spread of the disease.

The president made some vital points in his live broadcast, adding that he had no choice but to make the hard decision to extend the lockdown to save the lives of Nigerians.

Also, Jesse Otegbayo, the chief medical director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has made some insightful revelation into how he battled Coronavirus as a patient.

The UCH medical director tested positive to COVID-19 and urged those who have contact with him to go into isolation. Upon surviving the scare and testing negative after mandatory 14-day isolation, Otegbayo was seen in a viral video dancing with his family members.

The UCH chief medical director has now revealed that he "took Vitamin C a lot" and took chloroquine based on the recommendation of his physician.

