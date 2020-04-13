Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari extends lockdown for another two weeks

- President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states for another two weeks

- This was contained in the president's address to the nation on Monday, April 13

- The president reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic is not a joke and is a matter of life and death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states for another two weeks.

This was contained in the president's address to the nation on Monday, April 13.

Buhari said: “Having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“I am therefore once again asking you all to work with government in this fight.”

President Buhari reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus is not a joke

Source: Facebook

The president reminded Nigerians that the coronavirus pandemic is not a joke, adding that it is a matter of life and death.

“Mosques in Makkah and Madina have been closed. The Pope celebrated Mass on an empty St. Peter’s Square.

“The famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris held Easter Mass with less than 10 people. India, Italy and France are in complete lockdown. Other countries are in the process of following suit. We can not be lax,” he said.

He noted that the decision is a difficult one, but stressed that it is the right decision.

“The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable.

“We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,” he noted.

President Buhari also announced that he has directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

“This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week,” he said.

He also thanked security agencies and the legislative arm of government for its support and donations so far.

“This collaboration is critical to the short and long-term success of all the measures that we have instituted in response to the pandemic,” he stated.

