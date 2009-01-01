Home | News | General | Great feeling! - Singer Davido says as he splashes millions on a house for his dedicated staff (photo)

Nigerian singer David Adeleka aka Davido has taken once again taken members of the internet community with his philanthropic nature and genuine interest in seeing those around him rise to the top.

The music star recently surprised one of his dedicated staff by gifting the individual with a house.

Davido took to his official page on photo sharing app, Instagram, to share the news and a photo of the building.

In the caption that accompanied the picture, the Blow My Mind crooner stated that it is a great feeling to be able to buy a house for his worker.

Davido’s kind gesture towards his staff warmed up the hearts of his fans and followers. Many flooded his comment sections with praises and words of prayers.

missamadi: "God will FOREVER bless you"

bnaira01: " Blessed"

fechiamechi: "We rise by lifting others"

maryfaustina033: "May the Good lord continue to bless you"

officialtoyinadewale: "Wowww more of God's blessings to you and yours Ijmn"

ngriel: "Nawa oo, haven't really seen celebrities who have uplifted people like davido, I sincerely wish that I was in his crew Riel_dmw no be bad name o"

keojinmah: "After now you guy will compare this rare gem to some guys I know. Baba you dey try"

