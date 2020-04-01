Home | News | General | Buhari’s speech: Palliatives for 3.6m households out of 80m poor unacceptable— Afenifere

President Muhammadu Buhari addressing the nation on April 13.

*… as PDP urges Sanwo-Olu to ask FG for more

*Blames robberies in Lagos, Ogun on gov, police if…

By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed worry over the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme, SIP, saying it is not getting to poor Nigerians.

Afenifere noted that be expanding the current social register from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million in the next two weeks, as the President promised, was not unacceptable in a country of 80 million poor.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, stated these in reacting to the President’s decision to extend the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT for another 14 days.

PDP

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to demand for adequate relief supports from the Federal Government for the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofik Gani, said: “We urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to, at this time, deliberately domesticate the modus operandi.

“If need be, as we suggest, he should request or even demand for adequate relief supports from the Federal Government for Lagos State.

“For sake of clarity, we suggest that Governor Sanwo-Olu immediately summon security meeting of all security agencies and possibly include CDAs.

“He should even consider the imposition of curfew in the state from 8p.m. till 8a.m. This is most appropriate now to frontally and strategically stop this robbery and violent attacks arising from effects of the lockdown.

“The violent crimes must be blamed on Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos Police Command if it lingers beyond 48 hours.”

ALSO READ: APC’s claims of tackling insecurity: They’re high on wrong substance – Afenifere

Afenifere

On their part, Afenifere said: “We understand why it is necessary to extend the lockdown and took note of President Buhari’s appreciation of the sacrifices of the past two weeks.

“But we have our worry about the continuation of the so-called palliatives of the past 14 days.

“We doubt if this is reaching the people. And it is a fact that you can’t get palliatives to the people from Abuja.

“The idea of promising to reach 3.6 million households in a country with over 80 million people living in extreme poverty is a far cry.

“How much of the economy can we build in the midst of Coronavirus that we didn’t build in time we didn’t have a pandemic remains to be seen.

“The President is also enjoined to take note of the upheavals and security challenges in the locked down areas.”

Vanguard

