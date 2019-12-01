Breaking: Kano confirms two new cases of Covid-19
By Bashir Bello
Kano State has on Monday confirmed two new cases of coronavirus also known as Covid-19.
Officials of the state’s ministry of health confirmed this in its official twitter handle.
According to the tweet, “As at 7:45 pm, 2 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kano State,” the tweet reads.
As at the time of filing this report details of the patients is yet to be disclosed.
With this brings the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the state to three (3)
Details shortly…
