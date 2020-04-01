BREAKING: NCDC confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday, confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Kano, Edo, Ogun and Ondo States.
This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 343.
NCDC wrote: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo
“As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths
“Number of states with confirmed cases:19.”
Meanwhile, Buhari on Monday announced extension of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for 14-days.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles