BREAKING: NCDC confirms 20 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday, confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

NCDC, in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Kano, Edo, Ogun and Ondo States.

This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 343.

NCDC wrote: “Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

13 in Lagos
2 in Edo
2 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Ondo

“As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths

“Number of states with confirmed cases:19.”

Meanwhile, Buhari on Monday announced extension of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States for 14-days.

