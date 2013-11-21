Home | News | General | Jamie Dornan: Most exciting details about the life and net worth of the famous actor

Jamie Dornan is a Northern-Irish model, actor, and singer. You can recognize him by the movies Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades Freed, and the TV series Once Upon a Time. What is Jamie Dornan doing now?

Jamie Dornan is the embodiment of masculine beauty, courage, charisma, and talent. His popularity much increased after the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, the film adaptation of the bestselling book by E.L. James. He is the dream man of millions of women around the world, but only one of them managed to get his appreciation.

Who is the actor’s wife? Is he still married? How successful is he as of today?

Profile summary

Profession: model, actor, musician

model, actor, musician Date of birth: 1 May 1982

1 May 1982 Place of birth: Holywood, Co. Down, Northern Ireland

Holywood, Co. Down, Northern Ireland Height: 180 centimeters (5 feet 10 inches)

180 centimeters (5 feet 10 inches) Age: 37 years

37 years Marital status: married

married Spouse: Amelia Warner

Amelia Warner Children: 3

3 Net worth: $14 million

$14 million Profiles on social media: Instagram, Facebook

Jamie Dornan biography

This handsome actor comes from a family of Jim and Lorna Dornan. Apart from the boy, the couple had two more children, the daughters:

Liesa

Jessica

When he was a high school student, the boy showed particular interest in rugby competitions and drama production. After he finished school, the boy moved to London to improve his acting skills and build a career in the movie industry.

In 2001, he took part in a modeling reality show. He did not win it, but this failure brought new opportunities to this handsome model.

Thus, he collaborated with:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Hugo Boss

Armani

Calvin Klein

Vogue

Dior Homme

What is Jamie Dornan age?

The actor was born in 1982. He celebrates his birthday on 1 May. As of today, he is 37 years old.

What is Jamie Dornan height?

The model has a height of 180 centimeters.

What color are Jamie Dornan’s eyes?

While looking through the pictures of the actor on Facebook, it is difficult to understand the color of his eyes. Sometimes, it seems that they are brown or grey, but the fact is that his eyes are blue.

How much do you know about Jamie Dornan family?

Who is Jamie Dornan wife?

The actor dated several women:

Keira Knightly. Their relationship began in 2003. Two years later, in 2005, they broke up. After that, the Jamie Dornan gay rumors started to circulate over the Internet.

Amelia Warner. They met each other in 2010. After five years of dating, the beloveds engaged in 2012. The following year, they got married on 13 April 2013.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan relationship: do they exist?

After the release of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey, the Internet exploded with the rumors about Amelia Warner and Jamie Dornan divorce.

Dakota Johnson, the actress who starred in the movie mentioned above, denied the rumors about the romantic relationship between them. In one of the interviews, the actress says that their relationship is one of the closest friendships she has ever made in her life.

Thus, as you see, nothing threatens the happiness of Amelia and her husband. How about kids? Does the couple have any?

All you need to know about Jamie Dornan kids

After the actor tied the knot with Amelia Warner, the couple gave birth to three beautiful children:

Dulcie (21 November 2013) Elva Lorna Catherine (16 February 2016) Alberta Maeve (17 February 2019)

What is Jamie Dornan net worth?

As of today, the net worth of the actor is $14 million. How did the actor get so rich?

This talented man worked as a model for many years. His well-muscled body attracted the attention of such famous brands like Armani and Calvin Klein, seeking for an ideal model to advertise their clothes. He was also the face of the Dior Homme campaign and the Hugo Boss signature fragrance for men (Boss The Scent).

Later, he appeared in the media as an actor, which much improved his financial condition.

Lion Feuchtwanger once said that a talented person is talented everywhere. The same applies to the husband of Amelia Warner: in addition to modeling and acting, he is a singer. As of today, he released two singles:

Fairytale (2005)

My Burning Sun (2006)

Jamie Dornan movies and TV shows

Which of the Jamie Dornan movies have you already seen? Here is the full list of the films and TV shows of this handsome man:

2006 – Marie Antoinette (played Axel von Fersen)

(played Axel von Fersen) 2008 – Beyond the Rave (as Ed)

(as Ed) 2009 – Shadows in the Su n (Joe)

n (Joe) 2011 – 2013 – Once Upon a Time (as Sheriff Graham Humbert)

(as Sheriff Graham Humbert) 2013 – 2014 – The Fall (played Paul Spector)

(played Paul Spector) 2014 – Flying Home (appeared as Colin)

(appeared as Colin) 2015 – Fifty Shades of Grey (as Christian Gray)

(as Christian Gray) 2017 – Fifty Shades Darker

2018 – Fifty Shades Freed

The dedication and talent of Jamie Dornan prove that he has a promising future ahead. We do hope to hear the news about the new song and movie releases soon.

[embedded content]

