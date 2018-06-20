Home | News | General | Interesting details about actress Kelly Reilly

Great actors and actresses are passionate about performing, they can connect with different audiences, and they have the confidence to portray various characters convincingly. Kelly Reilly has mastered these elements, and today, she is recognized among the best performers in England.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

What most people do not know about Kelly Reilly is that she wrote to the producers of a television show to be considered for a role. Not many people would take such a bold step. Since starting her acting career, she has bagged many acting gigs, and she has been nominated for various awards for her excellent portrayal of different characters.

Profile summary

Name: Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly

Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly Age: 42 years

42 years Date of birth: 18th of July 1977

18th of July 1977 Place of birth: Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Surrey, England, United Kingdom Nationality: English

English Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Ancestry: Irish

Irish Height: 5 feet 6 inches (167.5 centimeters/ 1.675 meters)

5 feet 6 inches (167.5 centimeters/ 1.675 meters) Weight: 58 kilograms (128 pounds)

58 kilograms (128 pounds) Hair color: Auburn

Auburn Eye color: Green

Green Father: Jack Reilly

Jack Reilly Brother: Neil Reilly

Neil Reilly Alma mater: Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston

Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston Profession: Actress

The early life of Kelly Reilly

Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly was born in Surrey, England, United Kingdom, on the 18th of July 1977. What nationality is Kelly Reilly? She is British, but both her parents have Irish roots.

How old is Kelly Reilly? Currently, Kelly Reilly age is 42 years, and she resides both in the Hamptons and Manhattan. Cancer is her Zodiac sign.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Is Kelly Reilly Kevin Costner's daughter? She is his on-screen daughter in the show dubbed Yellowstone. She plays the role of Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton, since mid-2018. The character of John Dutton is portrayed by Kevin Costner.

In real life, however, the actress was born to father Jack Reilly, who worked as a police officer. Her mother worked as a receptionist in a hospital. She has an older brother whose name is Neil Reilly, and he is a professional golf player.

She and her brother were raised in a Catholic household. However, she chose to distance herself from Catholicism in her adulthood.

Educational background

The actress went to Tolworth Girls' School in Kingston. For her GSCE, she studied drama.

Kelly Reilly measurements

Kelly Reilly hot body commands the attention of people, and one of her distinctive features is her high cheekbones. The actress has a slim build, and her height is 5 feet 6 inches (167.5 centimeters/ 1.675 meters.) She weighs about 58 kilograms (128 pounds.)

Her hair color is Auburn, and she has green eyes. Did you know that Auburn is a deep red shade, and only 1-2% of the population possesses this color of hair naturally?

Career

Kelly Reilly actress did not start her career in a conventional manner. She wrote a letter to the producers of Prime Suspect requesting for work. She was invited for an audition after six months.

Since then, she has starred in many television series and films, and she is known for her great on-screen presence.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

She has also featured in several stage plays as well. Kelly Reilly movies and TV shows include the following;

Kelly Reilly TV shows

Prime Suspect: Inner Circles (1995): This was the first professional role for actress Kelly Reilly. She was invited by the producers of this television film for an audition about six months after writing to them. She portrayed the character of Polly Henry.

This was the first professional role for actress Kelly Reilly. She was invited by the producers of this television film for an audition about six months after writing to them. She portrayed the character of Polly Henry. The Biz (1995): She was Laura in this show.

She was Laura in this show. Bramwell (1996): She acted as Kathleen Le Saux in one episode of this television series.

She acted as Kathleen Le Saux in one episode of this television series. Poldark (1996): She portrayed the character of Clowance Poldark in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Clowance Poldark in this television film. Sharman (1996): She acted as Sophie Bright in one episode.

She acted as Sophie Bright in one episode. The Ruth Rendell Mysteries (1996): She acted as Kimberly in two episodes of the show.

She acted as Kimberly in two episodes of the show. Rebecca (1997): She was in two episodes of the show as Clarice.

She was in two episodes of the show as Clarice. Pie in the Sky (1997): She featured in one episode of this show as Tina.

She featured in one episode of this show as Tina. The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling (1997): She was in three episodes of the show as Nancy Miller.

She was in three episodes of the show as Nancy Miller. The Children of the New Forest (1998): She featured in this television film as Patience Heatherstone.

She featured in this television film as Patience Heatherstone. Wonderful You (1999): She featured as Nancy in five episodes.

She featured as Nancy in five episodes. Sex 'n' Death (1999): She acted as Julie in this television film.

She acted as Julie in this television film. The Safe House (2002): She portrayed the character of Fiona "Finn" MacKenzie in this television film.

She portrayed the character of Fiona "Finn" MacKenzie in this television film. Agatha Christie's Poirot (2003): She acted as Mary Gerrard in one episode.

She acted as Mary Gerrard in one episode. A for Andromeda (2006): She was Christine Jones / Andromeda in this television film.

She was Christine Jones / Andromeda in this television film. Joe's Palace (2007): She portrayed the role of Charlotte in this television film.

She portrayed the role of Charlotte in this television film. He Kills Coppers (2008): She acted as Jeannie in this television film.

She acted as Jeannie in this television film. Above Suspicion (2009): She portrayed the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis.

She portrayed the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis. Above Suspicion: The Red Dahlia (2010): She reprised the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series.

She reprised the role of DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series. Above Suspicion: Deadly Intent (2011): She was DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series.

She was DC/ DI Anna Travis in this series. Above Suspicion: Silent Scream (2012): This was her fourth time acting as DC/ DI Anna Travis.

This was her fourth time acting as DC/ DI Anna Travis. Black Box (2014): She was Dr. Catherine Black, a leading character in 13 episodes of the show. In this ABC series, she was a renowned neuroscientist who investigated and unraveled the mysteries of the human brain. She hid the fact that she had bipolar disorder.

She was Dr. Catherine Black, a leading character in 13 episodes of the show. In this ABC series, she was a renowned neuroscientist who investigated and unraveled the mysteries of the human brain. She hid the fact that she had bipolar disorder. True Detective (2015): She portrayed the role of Jordan Semyon, who was one of the main characters in eight episodes. She joined the HBO show in its second season, and she acted as the wife of Frank Semyon (played by Vince Vaughn.)

She portrayed the role of Jordan Semyon, who was one of the main characters in eight episodes. She joined the HBO show in its second season, and she acted as the wife of Frank Semyon (played by Vince Vaughn.) Britannia (2018): She acted as Kerra in nine episodes of the show.

She acted as Kerra in nine episodes of the show. Yellowstone (2018- present): She portrays the role of Beth Dutton, who is one of the main characters. The show airs on Paramount Network since the 20th of June 2018.

Her character, Beth Dutton, often fights with other parties who attempt to gain access and control to the Dutton’s family land.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Movies

Maybe Baby (2000): The actress featured in her first movie in 2000. She portrayed the character of Nimnh.

The actress featured in her first movie in 2000. She portrayed the character of Nimnh. Peaches (2000): She portrayed the character of Cherry.

She portrayed the character of Cherry. Last Orders (2001): She acted as young Amy. Helen Mirren was one of her co-stars in the movie.

She acted as young Amy. Helen Mirren was one of her co-stars in the movie. Starched (2001): She acted as a maid in this short film.

She acted as a maid in this short film. Pot Luck (2002): She portrayed the role of Wendy.

She portrayed the role of Wendy. Dead Bodies (2003): She acted as Viv McCormack in this film.

She acted as Viv McCormack in this film. The Libertine (2004): She portrayed the role of Jane.

She portrayed the role of Jane. Russian Dolls (Les Poupées russes) (2005): She acted as Wendy.

She acted as Wendy. Pride & Prejudice (2005): She portrayed the role of Caroline Bingley.

She portrayed the role of Caroline Bingley. Mrs Henderson Presents (2005): She portrayed the role of Maureen.

She portrayed the role of Maureen. Puffball (2007): She acted as Liffey.

She acted as Liffey. Eden Lake (2008): She portrayed the character of Jenny. She had her first leading role in this horror film.

She portrayed the character of Jenny. She had her first leading role in this horror film. Me and Orson Welles (2008): She acted as Muriel Brassler.

She acted as Muriel Brassler. Sherlock Holmes (2009): She featured in the film as Mary Morstan.

She featured in the film as Mary Morstan. Shell Shock (2009): She featured in the movie as Diane.

She featured in the movie as Diane. Meant to Be (2010): She featured in the film as Amanda.

She featured in the film as Amanda. Ti presento un amico (2010): She featured as Sarah in this movie.

She featured as Sarah in this movie. Citizen Gangster (2011): She was in this production as Doreen Boyd.

She was in this production as Doreen Boyd. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011): She was in this movie as Mary Watson.

She was in this movie as Mary Watson. Flight (2012): She portrayed the character of Nicole.

She portrayed the character of Nicole. A Single Shot (2013): She was Jess in this movie.

She was Jess in this movie. Chinese Puzzle (2013): She acted as Wendy in this movie.

She acted as Wendy in this movie. Calvary (2014): She acted as Fiona Lavelle.

She acted as Fiona Lavelle. Heaven Is for Real (2014): She was Sonja Burpo in this movie.

She was Sonja Burpo in this movie. Set Fire to the Stars (2014): She was Caitlin in this film.

She was Caitlin in this film. Innocence (2014): She acted as Pamela Hamilton.

She acted as Pamela Hamilton. Bastille Day (2016): She acted as Karen Dacre.

She acted as Karen Dacre. 10x10 (2018): She was Cathy in this movie.

She was Cathy in this movie. Eli (2019): She featured in the film as Rose.

In 2015, the actress debuted in the Broadway in the play dubbed Old Times by Harold Pinter. She starred alongside Eve Best and Clive Owen in the play, which was held at the American Airlines Theatre.

Some of the other plays she has featured in on the English stage include four of Terry Johnson productions, which are;

Elton John’s Glasses in 1997

in 1997 The London Cuckolds in 1998

in 1998 The Graduate in 2000

in 2000 Piano/Forte in 2006

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Kelly Reilly nominations and awards

The actress has been nominated for awards a few times, and she has bagged seven wins so far.

Alliance of Women Film Journalists

In 2013, she won the EDA Special Mention Award in the category of Most Egregious Age Difference Between the Leading Man and the Love Interest for her work in Flight. She shared the award with Denzel Washington and Nadine Velazquez.

British Independent Film Awards

In 2005, she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor/Actress for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents.

for her work in In 2008, she was nominated for the award of Best Actress for her role in Eden Lake.

Cannes Film Festival

In 2005, she won the Female Revelation Chopard Trophy.

Crime Thriller Awards, UK

In 2008, she was nominated for the Dagger Award for Best Leading Actress for her role in He Kills Coppers.

César Awards, France

In 2006, she was nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actress (Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle) for her role in Les poupées russes.

Empire Awards, United Kingdom

In 2006, she won the Best Newcomer Empire Award for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents.

Fright Meter Awards

In 2008, she won the Best Actress prize for her work in Eden Lake.

Hollywood Film Awards

In 2012, she won the Spotlight Award for her role in Flight.

London Critics Circle Film Awards

In 2006, she won the British Newcomer of the Year ALFS Award for her role in Mrs Henderson Presents.

National Board of Review, United States of America

In 2005, she won the Best Acting by an Ensemble prize for her work in Mrs Henderson Presents. This was a shared award with other members of the production team.

Laurence Olivier Theatre Awards

In 2003, she was nominated for the prize of Best Actress. She was only 26 years old at the time, and was the youngest nominee ever for the award.

Kelly Reilly net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Most of her money is from her acting jobs.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Relationships and marriage

The actress revealed in an interview that her first romantic relationship was with a gardener. From 2002 until 2002, she was dating JJ Field, who is a British-American actor.

Although the couple reportedly parted ways in 2002, she was living with him in a flat in Clapham, London, in 2003.

In 2006, the actress started dating Jonah Lotan, who is an Israeli actor. The two first met in a bar in New York, and he asked her out.

She then joined him in Namibia for a few months as he was filming Generation Kill, a series that aired on HBO. The couple even got engaged. The relationship ended before the two could exchange their marital vows.

In 2008, the actress was allegedly in a relationship with Guy Ritchie. There were also allegations that her affair with him led to the singer’s divorce from singer Madonna.

Kelly later dismissed these rumors and stated that she and Ritchie hang out strictly as professionals because she was one of the cast members in his movie dubbed Sherlock Holmes.

The actress started dating Kyle Baugher in 2010. After the two dated for a while, Kyle went down on one knee and proposed to her in 2012. She accepted his proposal.

The financier earned the title of Kelly Reilly husband in a romantic wedding ceremony that was held in Somerset, England. The couple is happily married to date.

Image: instagram.com, @mzkellyreilly

Source: Instagram

Social media

The actress has an Instagram account with 75.9k followers. She often posts cute pictures of herself on this platform.

Other facts

The actress has bipolar disorder. For this reason, she was sceptical about being in the cast of ABC’S Black Box , in which she played the role of a neuroscientist who suffers from the same disorder.

, in which she played the role of a neuroscientist who suffers from the same disorder. She does not enjoy auditioning for roles and thinks that auditions are the worst experience because one is judged and scrutinized. However, she enjoys theater rehearsals.

She does not wish to feature in celebrity magazines.

Robert Downey Jr. and Philip Seymour Hoffman are her favorite actors.

Kelly Reilly is a British actress with Irish roots. She is known to many as Beth Dutton from the television series dubbed Yellowstone, which started airing in mid-2018. The fact that she wrote to producers to get her first acting role inspires people to go the extra mile to achieve things they are passionate about.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...