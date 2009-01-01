All about Mae Whitman: Her interesting life story and journey to success
- 4 hours 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mae Whitman is an award-winning actress and singer. Since 2018, she has been starring on NBC's Good Girls as Annie Marks. She started her acting career at the age of six years, so she has a wealth of experience in the entertainment industry. The actress has won people's hearts over the years with her acting skills and vocals.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
We all know a few child actors who did not cope well with fame, so they messed their lives up. Mae Whitman is different because she strives to become better in her career each passing day. In her career, she has featured in some high-grossing shows and films in Hollywood.
Profile summary
- Name: Mae Margaret Whitman
- Age: 31 years
- Date of birth: 9th of June 1988
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ancestry: English and German
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Height: 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 centimeters/ 1.572 meters)
- Weight: 52 kilograms (114.5 pounds)
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Hair color: Dark brown
- Father: Jeffrey Whitman
- Mother: Pat Musick
- Alma mater: Ribet Academy
- Occupation: Actress and singer
The family background of Mae Whitman
The actress was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, on the 9th of June 1988. Her Zodiac sign is Gemini, her nationality is American, and she has both German and English roots.
How old is Mae Whitman? Currently, Mae Whitman age is 31 years. She is the only child of Jeffrey Whitman, a set construction coordinator and Pat Musick, who is a voice artist. The actress went to Ribet Academy.
Mae Whitman height and weight
The actress has a petite body. She is 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 centimeters/ 1.572 meters) tall, and she weighs about 52 kilograms (114.5 pounds.)
She has dark brown eyes and hair. She often dyes her hair blonde.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
Career
Mae is both a singer and an actress. She started her acting career at a very young age.
Acting career
The actress first stepped into the acting industry at the age of two years. She did a voice-over for a Tyson Chicken commercial. Since she could not read at the time, Andrew Magarian, an acting coach, assisted her to memorize her lines.
Later, she officially kicked off her acting career at the age of six years. Mae Whitman young age did not stop her from exploiting her talent. Today, there are numerous Mae Whitman movies and TV shows. She is a versatile actress who portrays different characters very well.
Mae Whitman movies
The actress has featured in the following films:
- When a Man Loves a Woman (1994): She starred in this film as Casey Green.
- Bye Bye Love (1995): She portrayed the role of Michele.
- Independence Day (1996): She featured in this movie as Patricia Whitmore.
- One Fine Day (1996): She portrayed the character of Maggie Taylor.
- The Gingerbread Man (1998): He featured in this movie as Libby Magruder.
- Hope Floats (1998): She portrayed the character of Bernice Pruitt.
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas (1999): She acted in this production as a girl.
- Invisible Child (1999): She featured in this film as Rebecca 'Doc' Beeman.
- A Season for Miracles (1999): She was in this movie as Alanna' Lani' Thompson.
- An American Rhapsody (2001): She acted in this movie as 10-year-old Maria.
- The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002): She was the schoolgirl in this film.
- The Jungle Book 2 (2003): She was Shanti.
- Teacher's Pet (2004): She was the voice of Leslie.
- Going Shopping (2005): She was the voice of Coco.
- The Bondage (2006): She was Angelica in this movie.
- Love's Abiding Joy (2006): She acted in this movie as Colette Doros.
- Boogeyman 2 (2007): She featured in this film as Alison.
- Tinker Bell (2008): She was Tinker Bell's voice.
- Nights in Rodanthe (2008): She starred in this film as Amanda Willis.
- Spring Breakdown (2009): She acted as Lydia.
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009): She voiced Tinker Bell.
- Barry Munday (2010): She portrayed the character of Candice.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010): She starred in this film as Roxy Richter.
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the Animation (2010): Her role was as Lisa Miller.
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010): She was the voice of Tinker Bell.
- The Factory (2011): She acted as Abby Fletcher in this film.
- Pixie Hollow Games (2011): She was the voice of Tinker Bell in this short film.
- Secret of the Wings (2012): She was the voice of Tinker Bell.
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012): She featured in this film as Mary Elizabeth.
- Pixie Hollow Bake Off (2013): She was the voice of Tinker Bell in this short film.
- The Pirate Fairy (2014): She was the voice of Tinker Bell.
- The Wind Rises (2014): She was Kayo/ Kinu in the film.
- Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast (2014): She voiced Tinker Bell.
- The DUFF (2015): She starred in this film as Bianca Piper.
- Freaks of Nature (2015): She featured in this movie as Jenna Zombie.
- Rock Dog (2016): She was Darma.
- Drawn of the Dead (2016): She was Gwen Newman.
- Operator (2016): She acted as Emily Klein in this movie.
- Bernard and Huey (2017): She featured in the film as Zelda.
- CHiPs (2017): She acted as Beebee.
- Dear Angelica (2017): She starred in this short film as Jessica.
- A Dog and Pony Show (2018): She featured in the film as Dede.
- Duck Butter (2018): She was Ellen in this movie.
- Good Girls: Cash Couch (2020): She featured in this short film as Annie.
- Valley Girl (2020): The exact release date of this musical comedy film is yet to be announced.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
Mae Whitman TV shows
The actress has appeared in the following television shows so far:
- Degree of Guilt (1995): She acted as Elena Argos in this television show.
- Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge (1995): She acted as a younger version of Ashley Judd in this television film.
- After Jimmy (1996): She featured in this television film as Rosie.
- Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man (1996): She was baby Rose in the installment dubbed Sperms of Endearment.
- Early Edition (1996): She appeared as Amanda Bailey in the episode dubbed The Choice.
- Friends (1996): She was in the installment dubbed The One Where Rachel Quits as Sarah Tuttle.
- What a Cartoon! (1996): She was little Suzy in the episode dubbed Johnny Bravo and the Amazon Women.
- Chicago Hope (1996-1999): She featured in this series as Sara Wilmette in 17 installments of the series.
- Superman: The Animated Series (1997): She was young Lois Lane in the episode dubbed Money Fun.
- Merry Christmas, George Bailey (1997): She portrayed the character of Zuzu Bailey in this television film.
- Johnny Bravo (1997-2004): She was little Suzy in 52 installments.
- JAG (1998-2001): She acted as Chloe Madison in eight episodes.
- Invisible Child (1999): She acted as Rebecca 'Doc' Beeman in this television film.
- Judging Amy (1999): She featured in the installment dubbed Last Tango in Hartford as Darcy Mitchell.
- Providence (1999): She was Frances Carlyle in two installments of the show.
- Jingle Bells (1999): She was Beth in this television film.
- Hallmark Hall of Fame (1999): She acted as Alanna' Lani' Thompson in the episode dubbed A Season for Miracles.
- Teacher's Pet (2000-2002): She was Leslie Dunkling in five installments of the series.
- Godzilla: The Series (2000): She was Meg in the episode dubbed Shafted.
- The Wild Thornberrys (2000): She was Antoinette in the installment titled Luck Be an Aye-Aye.
- Max Steel (2001): She was Jo's voiced in the episode dubbed The Return.
- Jackie Chan Adventures (2001): She featured in the installment dubbed Scouts Honor as one of the additional characters.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
- State of Grace (2001-2002): She was in 40 episodes of the show as Emma Grace McKee.
- Presidio Med (2002): She was Tory Redding in the episode dubbed Do No Harm.
- The Zeta Project (2002): She was Amy in the installment dubbed The River Rising.
- Fillmore! (2002-2004): She featured as various characters in seven episodes of the show.
- Cold Case (2004): She was Eve Kendall in the installment dubbed Lover's Lane.
- CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2004): She featured in the episode dubbed No Humans Involved as Glynnis Carson.
- Century City (2004): She appeared in the episode dubbed Without a Tracer as Erin Pace.
- Arrested Development (2004-2006): She featured in the show as Ann Veal, and also reprised this tile in 2013. In total, she has been in 16 installments so far.
- The Happy Elf (2005): She was Molly in this television film.
- American Dragon: Jake Long (2005-2007): She was Rose/ Huntsgirl in 19 episodes.
- Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008): She was Katara in 60 installments.
- Thief (2006): She acted as Tammi Deveraux.
- Desperate Housewives (2006): She acted as Sarah in the installment dubbed Nice She Ain't.
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006): She acted as Emily Bishop in this television film.
- Phil of the Future (2006): She was the crying girl in the episode dubbed Stuck in the Meddle with You.
- Justice (2007): She acted as Jenny Marshall in the installment dubbed False Confession.
- Grey's Anatomy (2007): He was Heather Douglas in two episodes.
- Lost in the Dark (2007): She was Amy Tolliver in this television film.
- Ghost Whisperer (2007): She portrayed the role of Rachel Fordham.
- ER (2007): She appeared in the installment dubbed The Test as Heather.
- The Modifyers (2007): She was Agent Xero/Lacey Shadows in the pilot.
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008): She acted as Cassidy Cornell/ Helen Braidwell.
- Good Behavior (2008): She was Roxy West in the pilot.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
- In Treatment (2008-2010): She acted as Rosie Weston.
- Family Guy (2008- present): She has voiced various characters in 35 episodes.
- Acceptance (2009): She was Taylor Rockefeller in this television film.
- Criminal Minds (2009): She acted as Julie.
- Glenn Martin, DDS (2009): She was Amish Girl/ Trailer Park Teen.
- The Cleveland Show (2009-2010): She was part of the additional voices in two episodes.
- Parenthood (2010-2015): She portrayed the character of Amber Holt in 103 installments.
- Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2010): She was Barbara Gordon in two episodes.
- Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010): She was Emily Bishop in this television film.
- Robot Chicken (2011): She was Lady Gaga, Wilma Flintstone, and Bella's Friend in one installment of the show.
- Young Justice (2012-2013 & 2019 to date): She voiced various characters in seven episodes.
- Weeds (2012): She acted as Tula in one installment.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012-2017): She was April O'Neil in 93 episodes.
- DreamWorks Dragons (2012 & 2015-2018): She was Heather in 36 episodes.
- Web Therapy (2013): She portrayed the character of Blair Yellin.
- American Dad! (2013- 2014 & 2019): She featured in four episodes as different characters.
- Masters of Sex (2013): She was a patient in the installment dubbed Standard Deviation.
- Suburgatory (2014): She was Caris in one episode.
- AJ's Infinite Summer (2014): She voiced both the receptionist and Morgan in the pilot.
- Dragons: Race to the Edge (2015-2018): She was Heather in 24 installments.
- DC Super Hero Girls (2015- 2018): She was Batgirl/ Barbara Gordon in 54 episodes.
- DC Super Hero Girls: Super Hero High (2016): She Batgirl/ Barbara Gordon in this television film.
- Drunk History (2016-2019): She featured in three installments.
- Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016): She featured as Marcy in the installment dubbed Spring.
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (2017): She was Plaxum in one episode.
- Room 104 (2017): She acted as Liza in one episode.
- Big Mouth (2017): She was Tallulah Levine in the installment dubbed The Head Push.
- Good Girls (2018 to date): She acts as Annie Marks.
- The Owl House (2020): She acted as Amity.
- Invincible (2020): She was Amanda or monster girl.
Besides television shows and movies, the actress has also featured in several video games, including EverQuest II, Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind, and Prey.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
Music career
The songs that Mae has sung guest vocals or recorded include the following;
- I Heard The Bells On Christmas Day and Make Christmas Feel So Good for School's Out! Christmas
- Gardenia in the second season of Parenthood
Nominations and awards
In her career, the actress has received 30 award nominations and bagged nine awards, which include the following:
Annie Awards
- In 2013, she was nominated for Voice Acting in an Animated Television or Other Broadcast Venue Production for her work in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Critics Choice Television Awards
- In 2015, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Parenthood.
Online Film & Television Association
- In 2013, she was nominated for Best Voice-Over Performance for her work in Young Justice and Best Voice-Over Performance for her role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
San Diego Film Critics Society Awards
- In 2012, she won the Best Ensemble Performance prize for her work in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. This was a shared award with other members of the production team.
Scream Awards
- In 2011, she was nominated for Best Villain for her work in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The nomination was shared with other members of the cast.
Teen Choice Awards
- In 2015, she was nominated for Choice Movie Actress: Comedy and Choice Movie: Liplock for her work in The Duff. She shared the latter with Robbie Amell.
World Soundtrack Awards
- In 2003, she was nominated alongside other cast members for Best Original Song Written for a Film for their roles in The Jungle Book 2.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
Mae Whitman net worth
The actress has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Most of her income is from her acting gigs.
Is Mae Margaret Whitman married?
Who is Mae Whitman married to? The actress is yet to get married. She is reportedly dating someone. Unlike the past, she now tends to keep her personal life out of the prying eyes of the media.
Years ago, she was rumored to be in a romantic relationship with actor Haley Joel Osment. The two reportedly became close in 2002 while working on the set of The Jungle Book 2. In 2008, tabloids reported that Dov Tiefenbach, a Canadian actor, was Mae Whitman boyfriend.
Mae Whitman dating history shows that she was in a relationship with Landon Pigg, who is also a singer and actor. She confirmed that the two were indeed an item.
Pigg made appearances in Parenthood's second and third seasons when the two were still dating.
Image: instagram.com, @mistergarf
Source: Instagram
In October 2014, the actress revealed that she was dating Peter Krause. The two dated for a while, and some people were convinced that Krause would become Mae Whitman husband.
However, this was not to be, and it is unknown when exactly the two decided to part ways.
Does Mae Whitman have a child? No, she does not. Most people assume that she does because she told Ryan on the set of Parenthood that she was carrying his baby. In the show, Ryan (Matt Lauria) was Mae Whitman partner.
Social media
The actress has an active Instagram account with at least 1 million followers. She also has a Twitter account with over 305k followers. Fans and followers get to see Mae Whitman hot pictures on these platforms.
Mae Whitman is a seasoned American actress who has been in the industry since she was only six years old. Over the years, she has honed her skills and is now one of the most loved and cherished actresses of this century.
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles