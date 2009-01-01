Home | News | General | All the top facts about Milo Ventimiglia: His life story

Many people love Jack Pearson, a caring and loving family man from the NBC drama series dubbed This Is Us. The role is portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, who is a household name in the American film and television industry. He has also featured in other television shows and films since the mid-1990s. His cool and collected demeanor makes him lovable.

Besides acting, Milo Ventimiglia is a producer and director. His popularity soared between 2001 and 2006 when he acted as Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, and later in NBC's superhero serial drama dubbed Heroes. His most iconic role so far has been on This Is Us, which has earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for portraying Jack Pearson.

Profile summary

Name: Milo Anthony Ventimiglia

Milo Anthony Ventimiglia Age: 42 years

42 years Date of birth: 8th of July 1977

8th of July 1977 Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States of America

Anaheim, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Ancestry: Mixed (Italian-Sicilian- English-Scottish)

Mixed (Italian-Sicilian- English-Scottish) Height: 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters/ 1.75 meters)

5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters/ 1.75 meters) Weight: 78 kilograms (172 pounds)

78 kilograms (172 pounds) Eye color: Brown

Brown Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Chest: 45 inches (114 centimeters)

45 inches (114 centimeters) Waist: 34 inches (86 centimeters)

34 inches (86 centimeters) Biceps: 15.5 inches (39.4 centimeters)

15.5 inches (39.4 centimeters) Father: Peter Ventimiglia

Peter Ventimiglia Mother: Carol (née Wilson)

Carol (née Wilson) Sisters: Laurel and Leslie

Laurel and Leslie Alma mater: El Modena High School and University of California, Los Angeles

El Modena High School and University of California, Los Angeles Occupation: Actor, producer and director

The family background of Milo Ventimiglia

The actor was born on the 8th of July 1977 in Anaheim, California, United States of America. His nationality is American, and Cancer is his Zodiac sign.

He is the last-born child in a family of three children. His sisters' names are Leslie and Laurel. His father, Peter Ventimiglia, is a Vietnam War veteran while his mother's name is Carol.

How old is Milo Ventimiglia? Currently, Milo Ventimiglia age is 42 years. He is of mixed descent. His father, Peter, is of Italian-Sicilian ancestry while his mother, Carol, is of English and Scottish heritage.

Peter and Carol brought up their three children as lacto-vegetarians. The actor has maintained this diet to date.

Is Milo Ventimiglia related to Sylvester Stallone? No, the two actors are not related even if many people think they are. Both of them featured in Rocky Balboa.

Milo was chosen for the role of Rocky Balboa Jr. because he resembles Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky Balboa. One of the similarities between the two is their crooked mouths.

The actor's crooked mouth is due to the fact that he was born with damaged nerves, so his left side of the mouth is immobile, just like that of Sylvester Stallone.

Educational background

The actor went to El Modena High School in Orange, California. Milo Ventimiglia young years involved featuring in school drama productions and wrestling. He also served as the student government president in his school. He graduated in the class of 1995.

He then joined the American Conservatory Theater at the age of 18 years for the summer program. Later, he enrolled in the University of California, Los Angeles, where he majored in theater.

How tall is Milo Ventimiglia?

Milo Ventimiglia height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimeters/ 1.75 meters.) He has an athletic body. How much does Milo Ventimiglia weigh? He weighs about 78 kilograms (172 pounds.)

His chest measures 45 inches (114 centimeters), and his biceps are 15.5 inches (39.4 centimeters) in circumference. His waist is 34 inches (86 centimeters,) and he has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Milo Ventimiglia movies and TV shows

The actor started his career at 18 years of age. His first role was as a gay teenager named Jason in a short film whose title was Must Be the Music. The film was part of Boys Life 2 by Strand Releasing. He then joined the university before bagging other roles in various films and shows.

Since then, he has featured in many movies and television series, including the following;

Milo Ventimiglia movies

Boys Life 2 (1997): This was his debut movie, and he starred in the Must Be the Music segment as Jason, who was a gay teenager.

This was his debut movie, and he starred in the segment as Jason, who was a gay teenager. She's All That (1999): He appeared in the film as a soccer player.

He appeared in the film as a soccer player. Speedway Junky (1999): He acted as Travis.

He acted as Travis. Massholes (2000): He portrayed the character of Doc.

He portrayed the character of Doc. Nice Guys Finish Last (2001): He starred as Josh in this short film.

He starred as Josh in this short film. Winter Break (2003): He acted as Matt Raymand.

He acted as Matt Raymand. Cursed (2005): He portrayed the character of Bo.

He portrayed the character of Bo. Dirty Deeds (2005): He portrayed the character of Zach Harper.

He portrayed the character of Zach Harper. Intelligence (2006): He featured in this movie as Colin Mathers.

He featured in this movie as Colin Mathers. Stay Alive (2006): He appeared in the movie as Loomis Crowley.

He appeared in the movie as Loomis Crowley. Rocky Balboa (2006): He acted as Rocky Balboa, Jr., while Sylvester Stallone portrayed the character of Rocky Balboa.

He acted as Rocky Balboa, Jr., while Sylvester Stallone portrayed the character of Rocky Balboa. Pathology (2008): He portrayed the character of Dr. Ted Grey.

He portrayed the character of Dr. Ted Grey. Gamer (2009): He acted as Rick Rape.

He acted as Rick Rape. Armored (2009): He featured in this film as Officer Jake Eckehart.

He featured in this film as Officer Jake Eckehart. Order of Chaos (2010): He featured in this movie as Rick.

He featured in this movie as Rick. The Divide (2011): He acted as Josh.

He acted as Josh. That's My Boy (2012): She portrayed the role of Chad Martin.

She portrayed the role of Chad Martin. Static (2012): She acted as Jonathan Dade.

She acted as Jonathan Dade. Kiss of the Damned (2013): He featured in this movie as Paulo.

He featured in this movie as Paulo. Grown Ups 2 (2013): He was Frat Boy Milo in this film.

He was Frat Boy Milo in this film. Breaking at the Edge (2013): He featured in this movie as Ian Wood.

He featured in this movie as Ian Wood. Killing Season (2013): He portrayed the character of Chris Ford.

He portrayed the character of Chris Ford. Grace of Monaco (2014): He acted as Rupert Allan.

He acted as Rupert Allan. Tell (2014): He portrayed the character of Ethan Tell.

He portrayed the character of Ethan Tell. Walter (2015): He portrayed the character of Vince.

He portrayed the character of Vince. Wild Card (2015): He portrayed the character of Danny DeMarco.

He portrayed the character of Danny DeMarco. Madtown (2016): He acted as Denny Briggs.

He acted as Denny Briggs. Sandy Wexler (2017): He acted as Barry Bubatzi.

He acted as Barry Bubatzi. Devil's Gate (2017): He portrayed the character of Jackson Pritchard.

He portrayed the character of Jackson Pritchard. Creed II (2018): He acted as Rocky Balboa, Jr.

He acted as Rocky Balboa, Jr. Second Act (2018): He acted as Trey.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019): He portrayed the character of Denny Swift in this movie.

Milo Ventimiglia TV shows

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1995): This was his debut television role, and he appeared as Party Guest #1 in the installment dubbed Bourgie Sings the Blues .

This was his debut television role, and he appeared as Party Guest #1 in the installment dubbed . Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996): He featured in the show as Letterman, in the episode dubbed Terrible Things.

He featured in the show as Letterman, in the episode dubbed Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1996): He was in the episode dubbed Hospital Blues as Greg.

He was in the episode dubbed as Greg. EZ Streets (1997): He portrayed the character of Young Cameron Quinn in the episode dubbed A Terrible Beauty.

He portrayed the character of Young Cameron Quinn in the episode dubbed Brooklyn South (1998): He acted in the installment dubbed Hospital Blues as Johnny Mancuso.

He acted in the installment dubbed as Johnny Mancuso. Kelly Kelly (1998): He acted in Bye Bye Baby as Steve Spencer.

He acted in as Steve Spencer. One World (1998): He portrayed the character of Eric in the episode dubbed Community Service.

He portrayed the character of Eric in the episode dubbed Promised Land (1999): He acted in the episode dubbed In the Money as Tony Brackett.

He acted in the episode dubbed as Tony Brackett. Opposite Sex (2000): He featured as Jed Perry in eight episodes.

He featured as Jed Perry in eight episodes. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000): He was in the episode dubbed Friends & Lovers as Bobby Taylor.

He was in the episode dubbed as Bobby Taylor. Gilmore Girls (2001-2006): He was Jess Mariano in 37 episodes.

He was Jess Mariano in 37 episodes. Windward Circle (2003): He was in the unsold pilot as Jess Mariano.

He was in the unsold pilot as Jess Mariano. Boston Public (2003): He featured in three installments as Jake Provesserio.

He featured in three installments as Jake Provesserio. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2003): He acted as Lee Healy in the episode dubbed Escape.

He acted as Lee Healy in the episode dubbed American Dreams (2004- 2005): He acted as Chris Pierce in 12 installments. Chris was Meg Pryor's rebellious boyfriend.

He acted as Chris Pierce in 12 installments. Chris was Meg Pryor's rebellious boyfriend. The Bedford Diaries (2006): He acted as Richard Thorne III in eight episodes. This was a leading role.

He acted as Richard Thorne III in eight episodes. This was a leading role. Heroes (2006- 2010): He acted as Peter Petrelli. This was a leading role, and he featured in 70 episodes in total.

He acted as Peter Petrelli. This was a leading role, and he featured in 70 episodes in total. Robot Chicken (2008): He was the voice of Aqualad in the installment dubbed They Took My Thumbs.

The Webventures of Justin and Alden (2010): He made an appearance as himself in the episode dubbed The Last Episode.

He made an appearance as himself in the episode dubbed Suite 7 (2011): He was Milo in the installment dubbed That Guy.

He was Milo in the installment dubbed The Temp Life (2011): He appeared in two episodes as Cook.

He appeared in two episodes as Cook. Wolverine (2011): He was the voice of both Wolverine and Logan in 12 episodes.

He was the voice of both Wolverine and Logan in 12 episodes. Mob City (2013): He acted as Ned Stax in six episodes.

He acted as Ned Stax in six episodes. Chosen (2013): He acted as Ian Mitchell, a leading character in 11 episodes.

He acted as Ian Mitchell, a leading character in 11 episodes. Gotham (2015): He was Jason Lennon/ The Ogre in three episodes.

He was Jason Lennon/ The Ogre in three episodes. The PET Squad Files (2015): He acted in four installments as Cash Buggiardo.

He acted in four installments as Cash Buggiardo. The Whispers (2015): He was Sean Bennigan, one of the leading characters, in 13 episodes of the show.

He was Sean Bennigan, one of the leading characters, in 13 episodes of the show. The League (2015): He portrayed the character of Agent Baker in the episode dubbed The Block.

He portrayed the character of Agent Baker in the episode dubbed Ultimate Spider-Man (2015- 2016): He was the voice of Spider-Man Noir in four episodes.

He was the voice of Spider-Man Noir in four episodes. Relationship Status (2016): He acted as Jack in three installments of this web series.

He acted as Jack in three installments of this web series. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (2016): He reprised his role as Jess Mariano in two episodes.

He reprised his role as Jess Mariano in two episodes. This Is Us (2016 to date): He has been starring as Jack Pearson in this tear-inducing series. He is one of the main characters, and Mandy Moore is one of his co-stars. The role of Jack Pearson earned him his first Emmy Award nomination.

Directing roles

The actor worked as the director in the following productions;

It's a Mall World (2007): He directed 13 installments of this miniseries.

He directed 13 installments of this miniseries. Dave Knoll Finds His Soul (2009)

Ultradome (2010): He directed the episode dubbed Han Solo vs. Indiana Jones.

He directed the episode dubbed Suite 7 (2011): He directed the episode dubbed That Guy.

He directed the episode dubbed This Is Us (2019): He directed the episode titled Storybook Love.

Producer credits

Milo worked as the producer in the following productions;

It's a Mall World (2007): He produced 13 episodes.

He produced 13 episodes. Winter Tales (2007)

Dave Knoll Finds His Soul (2009): He was the executive producer.

He was the executive producer. Ultradome (2010): He was the executive producer of three episodes.

He was the executive producer of three episodes. Suite 7 (2011): He produced the installment dubbed That Guy.

He produced the installment dubbed Static (2012): He was the executive producer.

He was the executive producer. The PET Squad Files (2013): He produced six installments.

He produced six installments. Chosen (2013): He was the executive producer in 18 episodes.

He was the executive producer in 18 episodes. Tell (2014)

The actor also co-created Ultradome in 2010, and he also starred in the 2011 video game titled X-Men: Destiny as the voice of Grant Alexander.

Nominations and awards

The actor has been nominated for awards 15 times, and he has bagged six so far, including the following;

Primetime Emmy Awards

In 2016, 2018 and 2019, he was nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA

In 2009, he was nominated for the award of Best Supporting Actor on Television for his role in Heroes.

Bravo Otto

In 2004, he was nominated for the Best Male TV Star (TV-Star m) Bravo Otto Germany award.

Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards

In 2019, he was nominated for the prize of Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in This Is Us.

Gold Derby Awards

In 2018, he was nominated alongside other members of the cast for the Ensemble of the Year award for his role in This Is Us. He was also nominated for the Drama Actor award.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals, USA

In 2019, he won the Man of the Year award.

International Academy of Web Television Awards

In 2014, he won the Best Male Performance in a Drama award for his work in Chosen.

Monte-Carlo TV Festival

In 2008, he was nominated for the Outstanding Actor - Drama Series Golden Nymph award for his work in Heroes.

MTV Movie + TV Awards

In 2017, he won the award of Tearjerker MTV Movie + TV alongside Lonnie Chavis for their work in This Is Us.

Online Film & Television Association

In 2017 and 2018, he was nominated for the award of Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in This Is Us.

People's Choice Awards, USA

In 2017, he was nominated for a People's Choice Award in the category of Favorite Actor in a New TV Series.

In 2019, he was nominated for the prize of Favorite Male TV Star for his work in This Is Us.

Screen Actors Guild Awards

In 2018, he won the award of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, alongside other members of the cast for their roles in This Is Us. They also won the same award in 2019.

Teen Choice Awards

In 2007, he was nominated for Choice TV Actor: Drama for his work in Heroes.

for his work in In 2008, he was nominated for Choice TV Actor: Action Adventure for his role in Heroes.

for his role in In 2017, he was nominated for the award of Choice TV Actor: Drama for his work in This Is Us.

Milo Ventimiglia net worth

What is Milo Ventimiglia net worth? The actor has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

In 2016, she started starring in This Is Us on NBC. For every episode, he made $125,000 at the time. However, this amount was doubled to $250,000 per episode in 2008.

Relationships

Who is Milo Ventimiglia wife? The actor is yet to get married. However, he has been in a few relationships in the past. He confirmed some of the relationships, while others were just speculations.

Between 2002 and 2006, Milo Ventimiglia and Alexis Bledel were in a relationship. The lovebirds first met on the set of Gilmore Girls.

How long did Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia date? They dated for close to four years. In July 2006, the actor confirmed that he and Alexis had decided to part ways.

In 2007, Emmy Rossum was rumored to be Milo Ventimiglia girlfriend after the two were spotted making out after the Oscar Awards party.

Between 2007 and 2009, he and Hayden Panettiere dated after meeting on the set of Heroes. They were spotted making out at the 2007 Emmy Awards. Their 12 year age gap contributed to the end of the relationship.

Milo Ventimiglia dating life came up again in the media in 2009 when he started going out with Isabella Brewster, who works as a talent agent. The couple was spotted on a trip to Disneyland in February 2010.

Later that year, the two broke up, and he dated Russell Brand for a few months. The actor and Isabella Brewster rekindled their love in 2013, but they broke up again in 2014.

Social media

The actor is active on various social media platforms. He has an official Instagram account with over 1.8 million followers and a Twitter account with at least 609.1k followers.

Favorite things

The actor's hobby is repairing and renovating high-performing coupes that were manufactured between 1964 and 1972. His favorite color is black, and chocolate trifle is his favorite dessert.

His best book is The Long Walk by Stephen King, and his favorite music bands are The Hives, The Strokes, A Tribe Called Quest, and Deftones.

Defending Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore, the actor's on-screen wife on This Is Us, opened up about the emotional abuse that she endured in her seven-year marriage with Ryan Adams. She also accused the singer-songwriter of sexual misconduct.

Because of his controlling nature, Mandy lived her life for him and lost her sense of self. She was a lonely woman. Although the matter was controversial, the actor came out to defend his co-star. He said that she was an inspirational woman for sharing her story and that he was proud of her.

Milo Ventimiglia, an actor who is known to many as Jack Pearson from This Is Us, is an award-winning actor, producer, and director. Fans cannot wait to see him in new television series and movies in the future.

[embedded content]

