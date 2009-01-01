Home | News | General | 35 Elon Musk quotes that will inspire you to aim higher

Elon Musk quotes are masterpieces that will inspire you to do greater things, as well as think outside the box. Elon Reeve Musk, CEO and co-founder of Tesla, was born in South Africa to a Canadian-South African mother, Maye Musk, and a South African father, Errol Musk.

Image: instagram.com, @elonrmuskk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Speeches delivered by Elon Musk hold much weight to them as his IQ is well above average. Having the ability and creativity to create and manufacture electric cars is exceptional. Over the years, he has stated a couple of quotes that have motivated people to better their lives.

Which are the most inspirational Elon Musk quotes?

As there are many human desires, motivation manifests in many forms. Human beings have the ability to motivate themselves. However, when this force is inspired by an external element, it tends to have a more significant effect.

This is because when we see that someone has been able to accomplish something, it makes us believe that we can do it too. Additionally, when other people believe that something is achievable, it is easier to believe it too.

30 Charles Bukowski quotes about love that will inspire you

Human beings require constant motivation to inspire them, especially when times start getting tough. These amazing and inspiring quotes by Elon Musk will set the mood for you to crush your goals as well as to get a better understanding of life.

10 Elon Musk motivational quotes

In order to make your dreams a reality, you are required to put in the necessary work, time, and focus. Sometimes, this is not an easy thing to do as factors such as exhaustion, self-limiting beliefs, and others come into the picture.

If you find yourself in such a situation, or you are simply looking for something to activate your energy and focus, these quotes will come in handy.

Work like hell. I mean you just have to put in 80 to 100-hour weeks every week. This improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40-hour workweeks and you're putting in 100-hour workweeks, then even if you are doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in four months what it takes them a year to achieve.

If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it is not.

Really, the only thing that makes sense is to strive for greater collective enlightenment.

Everything you need to know about Tony Robbins net worth and his expensive houses

Image: instagram.com, @elonrmuskk

Source: UGC

If you want to grow a giant redwood, you need to make sure the seeds are OK, nurture the sapling and work out what might potentially stop it from growing all the way along. Anything that breaks it at any point stops that growth.

I always have optimism, but I am realistic. It was not with the expectation of great success that I started Tesla or SpaceX…. It is just that I thought they were important enough to do anyway.

I think it is very important to have a feedback loop, where you are constantly thinking about what you have done and how you could be doing it better.

I think life on Earth must be about more than just solving problems... It has got to be something inspiring, even if it is vicarious.

The things that are worth doing is trying to improve our understanding of the world and gain a better appreciation of the universe and not to worry too much about there being no meaning. And, you know, try and enjoy yourself. Because actually, life is pretty good. It really is.

Some people do not like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.

People should pursue what they are passionate about. That will make them happier than pretty much anything else.

The biography of Jamie-Lynn Sigler: Net worth, husband, living with MS

It is necessary that you do what it takes to eliminate any self-limiting beliefs and replace them with traits that will make it possible to accomplish your goals.

Whenever you start feeling discouraged or too exhausted, it is advisable to relax and take a break from the task at hand. During this time, you can reflect on your strategies and try to fix anything that is causing strain.

However, it is important to keep in mind that nothing good comes easy. Therefore, it is necessary that you find sources of motivation to keep you going during tough times.

10 Elon Musk quotes on business

When it comes to business ventures, you need to handle them with much care and utmost focus as it is possible to lose everything and fail. However, failure is sometimes inevitable and wise people choose to learn from them.

Image: instagram.com, @elonrmuskk

Source: UGC

Quotes by Elon Musk on business are highly sought as he has been able to make his ventures a success. Who does not want to learn from the best anyway?

Interesting details about Abraham Williams you should know

If you are co-founder or CEO, you have to do all kinds of tasks you might not want to do. If you do not do your chores, the company will not succeed... No task is too menial.

I do think there is a lot of potential if you have a compelling product and people are willing to pay a premium for that. I think that is what Apple has shown. You can buy a much cheaper cell phone or laptop, but Apple’s product is so much better than the alternative, and people are willing to pay that premium.

Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product.

Starting and growing a business is as much about the innovation, drive and determination of the people who do it as it is about the product they sell.

A company is a group organized to create a product or service, and it is only as good as its people and how excited they are about creating. I do want to recognize a ton of super-talented people. I just happen to be the face of the companies.

If something has to be designed and invented, and you have to figure out how to ensure that the value of the thing you create is greater than the cost of the inputs, then that is probably my core skill.

I do not believe in process. In fact, when I interview a potential employee and he or she says that 'it is all about the process,' I see that as a bad sign. The problem is that at a lot of big companies, process becomes a substitute for thinking. You are encouraged to behave like a little gear in a complex machine. Frankly, it allows you to keep people who are not that smart, who are not that creative.

I always invest my own money in the companies that I create. I do not believe in the whole thing of just using other people's money. I do not think that is right. I am not going to ask other people to invest in something if I am not prepared to do so myself.

There is a silly notion that failure is not an option at NASA. Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.

If you are entering anything where there is an existing marketplace against large, entrenched competitors, then your product or service needs to be much better than theirs. It cannot be a little bit better, because then you put yourself in the shoes of the consumer... you are always going to buy the trusted brand unless there is a big difference.

Top fascinating facts about Nancy Juvonen: education, career, marriage and net worth

In business, there are certain strategies that work, almost always. The most successful people such as Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, and Elon, among others, constantly share these tips and words of advice to people as they have done it already and identified what works and what does not.

The rules of business are quite constant. However, some change a bit as the economy changes. Regardless of the economic situation, it is important that you are aware of how to maneuver through and still achieve success, as well as make sales to keep the business running.

10 Elon Musk inspirational quotes

Inspiration is like food for the mind. When you are inspired by something or someone, you become more motivated to achieve your goals. This is because it is a force that has a great impact on the lives of people who have aspirations.

Image: instagram.com, @elonrmuskk

Source: UGC

When inspiration is available consistently, the zeal to get things done is activated. Here are some of the top Elon Musk quotes to inspire you today.

Why having a baby and running company are both difficult - US billionaire dad reveals

It is OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket.

I operate on the physics approach to analysis. You boil things down to the first principles or fundamental truths in a particular area and then you reason up from there.

I think it is possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary.

You want to have a future where you are expecting things to be better, not one where you are expecting things to be worse.

Persistence is very important. You should not give up unless you are forced to give up.

Whatever you do, whatever area that you get into, even if you are the best of the best, there is always a chance of failure. So, I think it is important that you really like whatever you are doing. If you do not like it, life is too short. If you like what you are doing, you think about it even when you are not working. It is something that your mind is drawn to, and if you do not like it, you just cannot make it work.

What makes innovative thinking happen? I think it is really a mindset. You have to decide.

You should not do things differently just because they are different. They need to be better.

My biggest mistake is probably weighing too much on someone’s talent and not someone’s personality. I think it matters whether someone has a good heart.

Do not delude yourself into thinking something is working when it is not, or you are gonna get fixated on a bad solution.

Discover exciting and surprising facts about Luka Sabbat

There is a higher likelihood of developing new and creative ideas when there is a form of inspiration pushing you to think smarter. When you have a dream that you greatly desire to bring to life, there is an endless urge that you get to continue creating and trying until the final result is achieved.

5 Elon Musk quotes on success

Success is one of the most sought things in the world today. Different people describe it differently. Some of the most common terms used to describe success today are wealth, freedom, good health, healthy relationship, happy marriage, and successful career or business, among many others.

Image: instagram.com, @elonrmuskk

Source: UGC

Most people, if not all, yearn to be successful for their own reasons. These words spoken by Elon will help you develop a better understanding of success and how to make it part of your life.

Going from PayPal, I thought: ‘Well, what are some of the other problems that are likely to most affect the future of humanity?’ Not from the perspective, ‘What’s the best way to make money?’

When Henry Ford made cheap, reliable cars, people said, ‘Nah, what is wrong with a horse?’ That was a huge bet he made, and it worked.

Talent is extremely important. It is like a sports team, the team that has the best individual player will often win, but then there is a multiplier from how those players work together and the strategy they employ.

It is a mistake to hire huge numbers of people to get a complicated job done. Numbers will never compensate for talent in getting the right answer as two people who do not know something are no better than one. They will tend to slow down progress, and will make the task incredibly expensive.

People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.

Dany Garcia: Top facts to know about Dwayne Johnson's ex wife

When one is able to accomplish their definition of success, it leads to joy. This is because it is often accompanied by feelings of fulfilment and self-love.

Elon Musk quotes and works are truly an inspiration to many people all over the world. We are privileged to be on earth at the same time with a genius like him, and it would be our loss if we failed to learn a thing or two from this amazing visionary.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...