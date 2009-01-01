Home | News | General | 50 of the best women empowerment quotes to inspire you

Throughout the 21st century, the number of women rising to inspire and share their knowledge with the world is incredible. During these remarkable moments, amazing women empowerment quotes have been shared.

In this era, the number of women empowerment speeches held in different parts of the world has immensely increased. This is because females from all walks of life need to understand their full potential and worth. Women make almost half of the population of the world, and it would only be for the good of everyone if they were as equipped and informed as the male species.

The best women empowerment quotes

It is incredible how a single speech on women empowerment can carry so much weight and information to educate this generation and others to come.

Great icons such as J.K. Rowling, Oprah, and Michelle Obama are known to deliver powerful speeches that have largely impacted the lives of many females all over the world.

Which are the best quotes on women empowerment? Find out some of the strong women quotes that are most impactful today.

10 empowering quotes on strong women

It is inspiring how females in business, entertainment, and other industries today focus on uplifting and supporting one another to achieve success in their endeavors.

This is because strong people build one another while weak ones bring each other down. Be in the former category as success tastes and feels better. If you are a strong lady or aspiring to be one, these quotes are meant for you.

I love having every right to be as outspoken as I am, as any man would be. – Chrissy Teigan

Do not waste your energy trying to change opinions. Do your thing, and do not care if they like it. – Tina Fey

I am too intelligent, too demanding, and too resourceful for anyone to be able to take charge of me entirely. No one knows me or loves me completely. I have only myself – Simone de Beauvoir

When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems as though you could not hold on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. – Harriet Beecher Stowe

I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear. – Rosa Parks

I have got two daughters who will have to make their way in this skinny-obsessed world, and it worries me because I do not want them to be empty-headed, self-obsessed, emaciated clones; I would rather they were independent, interesting, idealistic, kind, opinionated, original, funny – a thousand things, before “thin.” – J.K. Rowling

One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals. – Michelle Obama

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. – Oprah Winfrey

I stand for honesty, equality, kindness, compassion, treating people the way you want to be treated, and helping those in need. To me, those are traditional values. – Ellen DeGeneres

It is so liberating to really know what I want, what truly makes me happy, what I will not tolerate. I have learned that it is no one else’s job to take care of me but me. – Beyoncé

10 women power quotes

The empowerment of women goes a long way. This is because their compassion and innovation allow them to be powerful leaders who inspire everyone to be the best versions of themselves.

Get inspired by these words spoken by some of the most iconic ladies in the history of humankind.

I did everything he did but backwards and in high heels. – Ginger Rogers

It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent. – Madeleine Albright

Teach her that the idea of ‘gender roles’ is absolute nonsense. Do not ever tell her that she should or should not do something because she is a girl. ‘Because you are a girl’ is never a reason for anything. Ever. – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Just do not give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I do not think you can go wrong. – Ella Fitzgerald

If you are someone people count on, particularly in difficult moments, that is a sign of a life lived honorably. – Rachel Maddow

Stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be. – Elizabeth Gilbert

If we understood the power of our thoughts, we would guard them more closely. If we understood the awesome power of our words, we would prefer silence to almost anything negative. In our thoughts and words, we create our own weaknesses and our own strengths. Our limitations and joys begin in our hearts. We can always replace negative with positive. – Betty Eadie

No one ever became a success without taking chances… One must be able to recognize the moment and seize it without delay. – Estée Lauder

My dad always said, ‘Do not fit into the glass slipper like Cinderella did, shatter the glass ceiling. – Priyanka Chopra

There is something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer. – Rihanna

10 quotes on women empowerment

Women’s empowerment is an act of service that cannot be compared to anything else. Allow these strong woman quotes to speak to you as you also empower those around you. You do not have to be a celebrity or a superhero to make a positive impact in someone’s life today.

You get in life what you have the courage to ask for. – Oprah Winfrey

I learned a long time ago that there is something worse than missing the goal, and that is not pulling the trigger. – Mia Hamm

If you want to run for Prime Minister, you can. If you do not, that is wonderful, too. Shave your armpits, don’t shave them, wear flats one day, heels the next. These things are so irrelevant and surface to what it is all really about, and I wish people would not get caught up in that. We want to empower women to do exactly what they want, to be true to themselves, to have the opportunities to develop. Women should feel free. – Emma Watson

I would like to be remembered as someone who was not afraid to do what she wanted to do, and as someone who took risks along the way in order to achieve her goals. – Sally Ride

Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us. – Wilma Rudolph

I am not going to limit myself just because people will not accept the fact that I can do something else. – Dolly Parton

I have interviewed and portrayed people who have withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. – Oprah Winfrey

I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that is how you grow. When there is that moment of ‘Wow, I am not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that is when you have a breakthrough. – Marissa Mayer

Responsibility to yourself means refusing to let others do your thinking, talking, and naming for you; it means learning to respect and use your own brains and instincts; hence, grappling with hard work. – Adrienne Rich

Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, oftentimes, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table. – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

10 amazing feminist quotes

The battle for gender equality is a powerful movement that has brought about significant changes over the years. It takes great courage to refuse to settle for something and, instead, fight for what you deserve.

Below is a collection of some of the most empowering feminist quotes.

Though we have the courage to raise our daughters more like our sons, we have rarely had the courage to raise our sons like our daughters. – Gloria Steinem

My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant to be your own person, be independent. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders. – Sheryl Sandberg

My idea of feminism is self-determination, and it is very open-ended: every woman has the right to become herself, and do whatever she needs to do. – Ani DiFranco

My coach said I run like a girl. And I said if he ran a little faster he could too. – Mia Hamm

More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion. Imagine: if you can fall back on the 3.5 billion sisters, and the many good men who are with us, what could we possibly not achieve. – Nicole Kidman

It's hard not to be a fighter when you're constantly under siege. – Cassandra Duffy

I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat. – Rebecca West

You do not have to be pretty. You do not owe prettiness to anyone. Not to your boyfriend/spouse/partner, not to your co-workers, especially not to random men on the street. You do not owe it to your mother, you do not owe it to your children, you do not owe it to civilization in general. Prettiness is not a rent you pay for occupying a space marked ‘female.’ – Erins McKean

You deserve to be here. You deserve to exist. You deserve to take up space in this world of men. – Mackenzi Lee

10 strong girl quotes

The empowerment of girls is a major factor required to achieve the social and economic success of the world at large.

It is, therefore, necessary that we create a culture that teaches girls about the importance of self-esteem and confidence at a young age. This will facilitate healthy relationships in general, as well as strengthen global economies.

And one day she discovered that she was fierce, and strong, and full of fire, and that not even she could hold herself back because her passion burned brighter than her fears. – Mark Anthony

Never apologize for being sensitive or emotional. Let this be a sign that you have got a big heart and aren’t afraid to let others see it. Showing your emotions is a sign of strength. – Brigitte Nicole

We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential. – Malala Yousafzai

If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be. – Maya Angelou

Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. – Coco Chanel

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles.” – Audrey Hepburn

I cannot think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself. – Emma Stone

A girl should be two things: who and what she wants. – Coco Chanel

Imperfections are beauty, madness is genius, and it is better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. – Marilyn Monroe

Be that strong girl that everyone knew would make it through the worst, be that fearless girl, the one who would dare to do anything, be that independent girl who did not need a man; be that girl who never backed down. – Taylor Swift

These are incredible times as women empowerment quotes are easily accessible to masses in different regions in the world. Let us utilize them and take the necessary actions to improve ourselves, inspire those around us, and make a positive impact everywhere we go.

