NFF chairman Pinnick reveals if Gernot Rohr will remain as Super Eagles boss amid contract speculation

- Amaju Pinnick has cleared the air about his relationship with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr

- It is believed the NFF are trying to force the German tactician out with terms and conditions of his new deal

- Pinnick also revealed that Super Eagles will now be paid in the local currency just like it has been proposed to Rohr

Amaju Pinnick has dismissed rumours that the NFF is trying to frustrate Gernot Rohr out of his job as Super Eagles handler, Completes Sports quoting Channels TV.

Pinnick accused the media of trying to come in between the footballing body and the German tactician even when calls were made for his sack.

“He has a contract and the contract says he has the right to first refusal. Now we are sending the contract to him and the contract definitely we have maybe one or two provisions but not radically different from what he has and that is the truth.

“So the truth is when people talk about Gernot Rohr, I know a lot of people that were antagonistic when we brought him in the first time. They said he coached Niger, he coached so and so – that he is not fit to coach Nigeria.

“After the World Cup he was accused of not introducing a change, if not we would have beaten Argentina, that he is not wanted and that when we lost to South Africa it was the same thing.

“But the NFF has always been steadfast because we don’t take individual decision, we take collective decision and sometimes we engage the ministry and get their opinion.

“Whatever we are doing is in the best interest of the country. Like I said, his contract is not radically different from what he use to have.”

Pinnick claims the relationship between the NFF and Rohr has always been cordial and hopes it continues to stay like that.

“We’ve always had very wonderful relationship with him,” he said. “Like yesterday, we were on the phone for like 45 minutes, we talk everyday, I don’t have any issues with him, I don’t have anything against him.

“The process is ongoing. Two days ago it (contract) was sent to our external solicitor, then it will come back to the NFF before we send it to him. So I believe within that 10 days, this is the seventh day, he will get it and he will respond."

The former Delta state FA chairman was also asked whether the Super Eagles players will be paid in naira just as it is being proposed in Rohr’s new contract.

“The way they play in Nigeria their bonus has been in Naira. Then when they play abroad then we pay them in dollars.”

