How Youth Corps member contracted Coronavirus in Ondo

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving at the Nigeria Army Clinic in the Army barracks, Akure tested positive for COVID-19.
Donald Ojogo, Ondo state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, confirmed the Corps member as the third confirmed case in Ondo State.
He explained that the Corps member came in contact with a military officer that just returned from Indian while under observation.
Ojogo said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu would talk more on the case at the press briefing on Tuesday.
However, the other two coronavirus patients in Ondo are presently on admission at the infectious disease center along Igbatoro road.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 132