Mayweather responds to boxer who claimed he removed his tooth during a fight

- Floyd Mayweather has come out to debunked claims that he lost his tooth during a fight with Marcos Maidana

- Mayweather took a strong right hand in the fight and Maidana claims he tooth fell off

- Both fighters clashed in twice in 2014 and Mayweather won the two by majority decision

Floyd Mayweather has denied he lost a tooth during a fight with boxer Marcos Maidana.

The Argentine boxer recently posted his pendant on Instagram claiming Mayweather's tooth was wrapped around the golden necklace.

"The tooth of Floyd Mayweather that Marcos 'El Chino' Maidana will use in his chain."

But the Money Man has fired back at the 36-year-old denying he never lost a tooth in their rematch in 2014.

"In the third round, when he hit me with that shot after the bell, it was a real good shot. It got my attention," he said.

"It was nothing I never felt before, but it was a really good shot which got my attention.

"No, he didn't knock my teeth out. Not at all! He's a strong guy, he's a good puncher, but no, as far as my teeth missing, absolutely not."

Mayweather and Maidana fought twice and he won both bouts in a majority decision after a controversial win in the first.

The Pretty Boy posted a better performance and outboxed the Argentine who was one of the pound for pound hard-hitting welterweights.

Legit.ng also reported that Mike Tyson is sure of coming out victorious if a fight was staged between both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in his prime.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champions at the age of 20 when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1985.

Fury and Joshua currently hold the four belts in the heavyweight division and Tyson believes it would be his if he challenges both Brits at his peak.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

