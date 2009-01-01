Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 300 families empowered in Lagos, small businesses to get support

- As Nigeria grapples to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, 300 families will be supported in Lagos

- The families are being supported by a firm which is also working with its partners to donate 100-bed isolation to Lagos state

- Small businesses have also been earmarked to get post-pandemic support

As Nigeria grapples to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nigerian firm, Octo5 Holdings has pledged to empower 300 families in its host community in the nation's commercial capital, Lagos.

The firm also announced that it is working with its partners to donate a 100-bed isolation facility to the Lagos state government to help in the fight against the virus.

A statement issued on Tuesday, April 14 by Babajide Odusolu, owner of the firm, said that the company also planned to empower small businesses.

According to him, the monies originally appropriated for commercial advertising has now been re-budgeted for COVID-19 sensitisation.

Continue staying at home, NCDC urges Nigerians

A woman collects her own share of the relief materials distributed in Lafiaji

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION:Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

His words: “This crisis has challenged us to live by our creed that the community is at the core of our being.

“For that reason, about a month ago, we decided to devote our entire commercial advertising budget towards a public awareness campaign to teach Nigerians how to be safety conscious and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In addition, we supported the Young Presidents’ Organisation's (YPO) initiative to build an isolation centre for the use of the Lagos state ministry of health at the Landmark Centre Lekki.

“Upon completion, this isolation centre will accommodate 100 beds for positive and asymptomatic cases.”

He said that the move is a stop-gap measure, having taken cognizance of the resulting economic losses when the pandemic eventually ends.

According to him, the economic loses will demand a total review of work culture, lifestyle and career plans.

COVID-19: Presidential aide, others distribute food items during lockdown

“We foresee that Nigerians, especially millennials, will require economic support to prepare them for a post-covid19 world.

“It is why we are launching a micro-business support initiative to provide seed capital to Nigerian millenials who meet our selection criteria to weather the realities of a post-COVID-19 world.

“We hope this will kickstart a conversation which will lead other businesses to support SMEs which would have been affected by this crisis.

“Our vision is simple – building wholesome communities that are sustainable and ensuring that the majority of Nigerians are enabled to live freely and fully,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new 200-bed isolation/treatment centre is almost ready in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as Nigeria continues the battle against coronavirus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: People from other countries are happy, Nigerians are not | Legit TV

COVID-19: Nigerian armed forces provides additional medical facilities to NCDC

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...