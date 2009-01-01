Home | News | General | Breaking: Another sad moment as Nigeria loses Sosoliso Airlines chairman Victor Ikwuemesi to COVID-19, details explained

The chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi, has lost the battle to coronavirus

- Ikwuemesi died of coronavirus in London, a close friend of the family disclosed on Tuesday, April 14

- He was said to be in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived in the London hospital

The chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi, has died of coronavirus in London, a close friend of the family has disclosed on Tuesday, April 14.

Nigerian Tribune reports that Ikwuemesi was admitted in a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, and later tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

Legit.ng gathers that a close friend of the deceased's son identified as Ikechi Uko confirmed the death of the businessman. He described the death of the airline chief as very sad.

A family source said Ikwuemesi was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived in a hospital in London, The Nation reports.

The source said: “But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breathe on his own. So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after."

In other news, a Nigerian lady identified as Olusola Ukaegbu has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her 60-year-old landlady who works as a cleaner in a hospital.

Olusola disclosed that her landlady who goes by the name Norma Ritters said she would not let the fear of coronavirus stop her from going to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

When Olusola told her landlady to be careful and take care of herself because of age and coronavirus, the woman responded: "If I stop going to work because of fear, a new epidemic will start, just keep praying for us."

Legit.ng previously reported that another Nigerian identified as Hajia Laila Abubakar Ali had died of coronavirus in the United States.

The 60-year-old woman, who was an indigene of Kano, was the elder sister to the permanent secretary of Kano state’s Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Her death was revealed on Thursday, March 26, by Salihu Yakasai, spokesman to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...