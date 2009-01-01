Home | News | General | From Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton, here are glamorous women Ronaldo has dated (full-list)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an illustrious football career that has seen him win several titles including five Ballon d'Or awards

- The Portuguese star shot to global fame while at Man United before cementing his place as one of the world's finest footballers at Real Madrid

- Despite retaining respect in his football career, the Portugal talisman's social life has been littered with controversies

Since shooting to fame at Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a string of stunning women, including glamorous models and reality TV stars.

But those days are long-gone as Ronaldo has since settled down with Georgina Rodriguez, a 26-year-old model he met while at Real Madrid.

The pair was rumoured to have already secretly got married before Ronaldo's representative coming out to reveal the star footballer is actually yet to even propose.

Be that as it may, the Portuguese ace certainly enjoyed his single life as he got hooked with women who were understandably charmed by the Juve star.

Legit.ng citing TUKO.co.ke now takes a look at Ronaldo's journey of dating life:

1. Gemma Atkinson

The soap actress is among the stunning wags Ronaldo has dated before.

The two were an item back in 2007 but dated for only four months before Gemma settling down with Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris reportedly met with Ronaldo in 2009 while the football star was partying in California.

The two were snapped together on a number of occasions, before reports emerging Paris later dumped the Juve star.

3. Kim Kardashian

SunSport reports the reality TV star enjoyed an evening with Ronaldo and the two were even seen kissing in Madrid.

Kim Kardashian hooked up with Ronaldo long before she met Kanye. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

At the time, Kim was on a three-day vacation in Spain, but was long before she met rap icon Kanye West.

4. Irina Shayk

The Russian model is perhaps the one Ronaldo dated longer, with the pair staying together for five years.

Irina Shayk dated the former Real Madrid star for five years. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

The two dated together between 2010 and 2015 before they went separate ways.

5. Lucia Villalon

Ronaldo reportedly linked up with the Spanish TV girl after he split with Irina in 2015.

But the two did not last long together, with Ronaldo's family refuting claims the pair even dated.

6. Luana Belletti

The fashion designer and stylist was reportedly hooked up with Ronaldo by her footballer brother, Juliano Belletti, in 2009.

At the time, Juliano was turning out for Premier League side, Chelsea.

Both Luana and Cristiano enjoyed an initimate date but never lasted together for long.

7. Bibashi Basu

Ronaldo and the Indian actress were snapped kissing with the footballer's love for Bollywood movies cementing their bond.

Bipasha Basu and Ronaldo enjoy a strong bond thanks to their mutual love of Bollywood. Photo: The Sun.

Source: UGC

That was back in 2007 and the two are said to have remained friends to date.

8. Merche Romero

The Portuguese model dated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for slightly over a year in 2005.

Their long-distance relationship is said to have failed to work out, with the pair resolving to call it quits.

9. Desiree Cordero

The Spanish stunner made headlines with Cristiano in 2016.

But things failed to work out because Ronaldo believed Desiree was hungry for fame.

The wag is currently dating Lazio star Joaquin Correa.

10. Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo has been dating the 25-year-old model since 2016 and they have a daughter together.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his fitness training personally due the coronavirus lockdown by lifting his kids as weights in a video he shared on his Instagram handle.

The star who personally shared the video was seen doing sit-ups using Mateo and Eva Maria as weights, while his girlfriend Georgina refers to the trio as ‘the best trainers'.

Ronaldo continues to work out at home following the suspension of all football competitions in Italy, a country which has been massively hit by the effect of the dreaded coronavirus.

[embedded content]

