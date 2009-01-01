Home | News | General | There is hunger in the land - Nigerians say as they call on FG to provide funds with BVN during lockdown

- Nigerians have called on the federal government to provide funds to the people

- They took to Twitter to make the call and asked the government to use the Bank Verification Number to send funds to people

- This move is a reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari's order to extend the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari recently addressed Nigerians on live television about the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus. The president gave the address on Monday, April 13.

In his speech, the president called on Nigerians to take the pandemic seriously. He noted that religious centers of the world have been in lockdown since the virus was declared a pandemic.

The president also stated that the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja would be extended for another 14 days. After the address, Nigerians took to the popular microblogging platform, Twitter, to react.

Coronavirus: Senator Uba Sani urges Christians to pray hard for Nigeria during Easter celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians asked the president to please provide relief funds for Nigerians during the lockdown. They said the lockdown has caused hunger for those who are unable to make their daily income.

They told the president to use the Bank Verification Number given to Nigerians to easily transfer the funds if he is worried about the virus spreading.

However, one Nigerian believes that the Bank Verification Number method would not work because not everyone has one.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former Big Brother Naija star Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, recently took to social media to call on the federal government of Nigeria to provide a means of survival during coronavirus lockdown.

CAN sends powerful message to FG, seeks transparency in identifying poor for palliatives

Tacha advised the government to use the Bank Verification Number to send funds to people. She also listed other means of survival that should be provided to the people. She listed things like food, electricity, security, and water.

The former reality star added that anyone who is hungry would not practice the health guidelines given to people to curb the spread of the virus.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Covid19: Nigerians beg Buhari not to extend lockdown | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...