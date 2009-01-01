Home | News | General | Much talented Nigerian kids Ikorodu Bois land international fame, gets on CNN

CNN has honoured popular Nigerian kids called Ikorodu Bois who are very resourceful in using little to nothing props in mimicking popular high budget music videos.

The group is made up of three brothers who are 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina who is their cousin.

With over 500,000 Instagram followers, the brothers' fame has gotten far and wide as their skillfulness in humorously remaking popular videos is topnotch.

CNN reports that their big brother, Babatunde Sanni (23), helps them to edit their videos and also acts as their manager.

The same media gathers that Babatunde is the organizing brain behind their craft, something they were mostly doing for fun.

See their pictures below:

"Our house is like a comedy house - we play too much. I felt like 'these things we are doing in our house - why don't we start putting them online?" Babatunde said in an interview.

One of the popular works the brothers have done was remaking popular movie Bad Boys Forever which got the attention of US actor Will Smith.

In an excited manner, Smith shared their clip with millions of fans and said: "Looks like we got stunt doubles for the next one, @martinlawrence!! This is GENIUS @ikorodu_bois!!"

It should be noted that their skits abound on social media. One of the recent popular ones they did was the remake of Roddy Ricch’s The Box, a video that has got close to 5 million views on Twitter.

See one of his videos:

Sanni told the international media that making money form their venture has not been easy as he said the support of their parent has been the only thing pushing them forward.

