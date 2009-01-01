Home | News | General | Amazing teacher builds car tracking system that alerts owner in local language

- Gideon Adjei Biney, an ICT teacher at the Odumaseman SHS in Sunyani West, has invented a Talking Alarm System for cars

- Talking Alarm System identifies and prompts its owner when anyone comes close to the car through its audible voice with a message in the local Akan dialect

- Gideon Adjei Biney talks about where he got his inspiration and how the device works

Gideon Adjei Biney, a teacher at the Odumaseman SHS in Sunyani West, has successfully designed a talking device for vehicles that identifies its owner and thieves as well.

This innovation by Biney was inspired by his desire to make creations that will motivate his students to pursue Information Communication Technology (ICT) in the university.

According to Ghanaweb, with his knowledge in ICT, he decided to programme a device called Talking Alarm System.

Biney's first sample was with his very own car, a Skoda Octavia, in October 2019.

Professor insists he has COVID-19 cure, urges FG to provide five victims

With specific time intervals, he programmed the talking device such that it identifies its owner and thieves as well.

Photo credit: Ghanaweb.com

Source: UGC

Similar to vehicle alarms, the talking device prompts the owner if anyone comes close through its audible voice with a message in the local Akan dialect.

Aside from the drive to stir his students up to pursue greater heights, Biney also admits taking inspiration from notable Kantanka Automobile CEO, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the Ghanaian business mogul who focuses on assembling vehicles and other machines with ‘talking ability’.

As an ICT teacher, Biney reveals that the inspiration to create something new has always been alive.

He tells Ghanaweb that he always wants to invent new things to urge his students to pursue ICT at the university

Speaking about how the talking device works, he disclosed that he records the voice in the programming aspect.

"So I use 0 and 1’s and programmes in a way that allows me to put the car in reverse and when the car is reversing, it starts talking while informing anyone around that the car is reversing so people should move out of the way," Biney said.

Coronavirus: LUTH calls for sanction against anyone who hides health status, travel history

Biney also says the device is designed in a way such that when one touches the car, it starts telling the person to move away from the car.

"It is just like the normal cars that have alarms when you touch them but this time, it talks. I started with my own car, the Skoda Octavia car to programme and to make it slightly different, I used the local dialect," GhanaWeb quotes Biney as saying.

Biney notes that his device has a lot of similarities with Kantanka because he got the inspiration from the automobile company.

At the moment, about 3 or 4 cars which are all in his house have the device installed.

The talking device is not his only invention. The first was a speaking siren that he developed for his school to replace the usual ‘singing’ one most secondary schools use, an invention that has been deployed by many schools across the country.

Coronavirus: Talented Nigerian engineers create ventilator, could produce 300 weekly

Biney created the speaking siren in 2004 which tells students that it’s break time including lunch and closing time.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

"The particular design is not very extensive but the other materials range from 4,000 upwards depending on the size of the school. Most schools in Accra, Nungua Secondary, Kaneshie and Tema secondary schools use it," Biney said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about a Ghanaian medical doctor identified as Dr Emmanuel Kwesi Coomson who created a simple full-face mask that serves as an effective protective shield against COVID-19.

It was gathered that the medical officer serves in a large capacity as a medical superintendent at Essam Government Hospital.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) - Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better

How I make a living by recycling waste products | Legit TV

Update: Watch moment physically challenged water seller found in Ebony opens bank account in Ebonyi (video)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...