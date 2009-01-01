Home | News | General | BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu threatens to impose lockdown, orders dusk to dawn curfew

The governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state following the spread of coronavirus.

Akeredolu also ordered the immediate arrest of anyone who violates the stay-at-home order of the state government.

The governor was alarmed at the report of the second case of the global pandemic in the state, The Nation reports.

He explained that contrary to viral claims, the index case of the disease in Ondo is not a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), but a Nigerian Army clinic staff.

The governor went on to say that there will be total lockdown of the state if it records another case of the disease.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the officials of the Ondo government had confirmed another case of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The new case was a corps member, whose identity has not been revealed. The corps member is a medical doctor having his primary assignment at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena cantonment, and reportedly had contact with the index case.

However, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in a Tweet on Tuesday, April 14, clarified that the new case was an ex-corps member who served in the Barracks and was retained.

He tweeted: "Important clarification on the 3rd #COVID19 case in Ondo. The infected person is not an @officialnyscng corps member as stated online. The individual was an ex corps member that served in the Barracks and was retained."

The report noted that the Ondo’s index case, a military officer, was said to have brought the virus from India, adding that the case had since been isolated and undergoing treatment.

The state COVID-19 team immediately isolated 11 persons including the immediate family of the index case and conducted a test on them.

Governor Akeredolu confirmed on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, April 13, that the recent case who works at the medical facility at the Owena military cantonment, got the virus from the index case.

The state commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, who also confirmed the development had earlier said the third victim was a corps member and medical doctor.

He said: "The third positive case in Ondo state is a medical doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation."

