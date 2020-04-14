Home | News | General | Usain Bolt trolls other athletes, posts hilarious social distancing photo

Sprint world record holder Usain Bolt has sent the social media space into haywire after making a hilarious post to caution his followers to maintain social distancing.

The Jamican made a post which blew up the social media space drawing more than half a million likes and 90,000 retweets.

It showed the Jamaican crossing the finish line at the Bird’s Nest stadium in a then-world record time of 9.69sec, glancing round from lane four as his despairing competitors trail two paces behind.

“Social Distancing #HappyEaster,” the retired athlete captioned the post.

“Savage” a commenter replied saying it showed everyone just what social distancing looks like.

The World Health Organization (WHO) as well as medics across the globe have continued to preach social distancing as a way of avoiding coronavirus.

It has been emphasized that the more space between two or more people, the harder for the spread of the infection.

WHO encourages a distance of at least 1 metre (3 feet) between an individual and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Bolt trolled his former opponents which the photo where he has a gap of about five metres on the finish line.

More than 121,000 people have been killed due to the novel coronavirus, while close to two million have been infected across the globe as at April 14, 2020.

