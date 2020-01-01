Home | News | General | Wife, daughter of Ibarapa king kidnapped in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

After a lull in the activities of marauding kidnappers in the South-West zone, the wife and daughter of a king, Oba Olusanjo Ojo, Baba-Aso Of Igbole town of Igboora, in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State were reportedly kidnapped yesterday.

The victims were said to be returning from the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, OYSCATECH, Igboora.

According to information gathered, the woman who is the matron of the college health facility and her daughter were kidnapped at Keji Abra farm, Igbole area of Igboora around 8:15 pm last night.

Though it could not be confirmed, the sources said they were kidnapped by Fulani herders who suddenly emerged from the bush.

Also in the car with the victims was the driver who is said to be a son of the monarch. He reportedly escaped unhurt by the kidnappers.

According to the source, “there was a case of kidnapping in Igboora yesterday around 8:15 pm which involved the wife of the Baba Aso of Igbole. The Olori also doubles as the matron of OYSCATECH health centre”.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the police had initiated moves to free the abducted people.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...