Covid-19: Kano debunks seven more cases report

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Tuesday debunked report of recording new seven more cases of coronavirus in the state.

The rumour making round on social media claimed it recorded seven new cases making it a total of 10 cases in the state.

The Ministry of Health on its official twitter handle described the report as fake news and misleading while urging the people of the state to disregard it.

According to it, “the confirmed Covid-19 case as of Tuesday, 14th April 2020, 3:28 pm still remains at 3 cases.

“The Public should disregard any fake and misleading news,” the tweet however reads.

Recall that the state recorded its first positive coronavirus case on Saturday and later two more cases on Monday bringing the number of cases in the state to three.

Vanguard

