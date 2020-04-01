Home | News | General | Neymar reacts to his mother’s relationship with 22-year-old fan

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has approved his mother’s new relationship with a 22-year-old who is a self-confessed fan of the player.

Nadine Goncalves is now dating model Tiago Ramos and uploaded an intimate picture of her and Tiago on Instagram.

Tiago is six years younger than Neymar.

However, the Brazil superstar is not angry about the development.

“Be happy mom. Love you,” Neymar commented on the photo.

52-year-old Goncalves was married to Neymar’s father and agent, Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years, but they split up in 2016.

It remains unclear when the pair began dating, although Ramos was pictured at Neymar’s lavish birthday party in February.

