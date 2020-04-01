Home | News | General | COVID-19: Toke Makinwa reacts as FG extends lockdown to 14 days

Popular On-Air-Personality, OAP Toke Makinwa has reacted as the presidency extended the lockdown which was supposed to end on Monday, to an extra 14 days.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday during a nationwide broadcast stated that the initial 14-day lockdown in affected states is still on.





The President said that the decision was in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Reacting, Makinwa took to her Twitter account, stating that the government should not just be focused on lockdown, but make provisions on how people will feed during the hard times.

She said, ”Lockdown, lockdown the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k.

”BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government to die of hunger.

”14 days more is about to bite even harder.”

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday confirmed 20 new cases of Coronavirus across the country.

”As at 09:50 pm 13th April, there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...