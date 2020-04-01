Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: We cross over to Cameroon without hindrance – Biafra group claims

The Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has made mockery of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s extension of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement signed by its National Deputy Leader, and Head of Biafra Broadcasting Service, Ebuta Takon Akor, and made available to DAILY POST on Tuesday, the group confirmed that its members were still crossing to Cameroon to collaborate with Southern Cameroon separatists despite the lockdown.

The secessionist group said the lockdown extension will not affect its activities, adding that it had endured enough and cannot continue to suspend its activities.

The group pointed out that members of Boko Haram and ravaging Fulani herdsmen were not affected by the lockdown, “because they have their way.”

“They can’t punish us, it is surprising for them to know that we have been crossing to Cameroon and entering Nigeria at will since the lockdown,” the group’s statement said.

“You can see it has no effect on us, our struggle is all about risk, and we are taking the risks in collaboration with the Ambazonians, we receive the Ambazonians [secessionist group based in Southern Cameroon] and they too receive us in their domain.

“BNYL knows all nooks and crannies in both the inland border and waterways and we can beat any total lockdown of the country,” it added.

He said Nigeria was lucky that BNYL does not operate like Boko Haram, otherwise the country would suffer a serious setback fighting two wars.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by two weeks.

