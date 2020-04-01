Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: CAN, JNI react to Buhari’s broadcast, palliative measures

The Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have called for better handling of the palliatives announced by President Muhammad Buhari in his nationwide address on Monday.

President Buhari had in the address promised to offer palliatives for additional one million indigent Nigerians, among others.

Reacting, Dr Khalid Aliyu, the Secretary General of JNI, described Buhari’s speech as apt and timely.

“By and large, emphasis on the palliatives measures is laudable and at the same time problematic in terms of implementation going by the recent distribution.

“We advise that a better means should be explored by those saddled with the responsibility to truly reach the indigent and the common man,” the JNI secretary general said.

Also, the Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, applauded Buhari for his decision, adding that it “came with love, care and concern from the heart of a leader”.

Hayab further begged Nigerians to “support this move by our president to preserve our people from Covid-19.”

“The decision he took was not an easy decision and it requires honest sacrifice from all of us. This sacrifice will bring about the best results for us all.

“We all must discipline ourselves to stay at home, follow the advice and guidelines of our scientists, medical workers and government officials.

“Mr President has again given the committee on palliatives another opportunity to correct the wrongs of the previous exercise.

“Nigerians will want to see a transparent and humane approach by the committee in distribution of palliatives so that it will build the confidence of citizens on their President,” the CAN chairman said.

He advised those entrusted with the responsibility of handling the palliatives to shun greed and ensure those who need support got it.

He added that CAN will encourage pastors to intensify the sensitization of members about the virus.

