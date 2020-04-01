Home | News | General | COVID-19: France extends lockdown by 30days as death toll hits 15,000

French President, Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide lockdown imposed over the Coronavirus disease will continue for the next one month.

Macron made the announcement while addressing the nation on Monday from the Elysée Palace in Paris.

The restrictions which began on March 17 would continue until May 11 as the death toll in France hits 15,000.

Macron apologized for not being prepared enough to tackle the virus.

He added that the lockdown could slowly be relaxed after May 11 if people adhered to the rules.

“From May 11, there will be the gradual reopening of schools, crèches, colleges and high schools but larger public events, stadiums, restaurants, cafes and bars aren’t expected to open before mid-July.

“The relaxation of the lockdown rules will only be possible if we continue to be responsible in respecting the rules.

“The epidemic is starting to slow down. The results are there.Thanks to your efforts, everyday we have made progress

“Mistakes were earlier made,were we sufficiently prepared? Obviously not – no one is prepared for a crisis of this magnitude

“Macron further assured resident that the country will do its best to win battle against COVID-19,” Macron said.

France is the third hardest-hit country in Europe after Italy and Spain, with 136,779 confirmed cases.

