Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Another death, 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total now 362
BREAKING NEWS: Another death, 19 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, total now 362
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Nineteen new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria on Tuesday.
Of the 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 14 were recorded in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory, one each in Kano, Akwa Ibom, and Edo states.
This brings the total number of cases in the country to 362.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The NCDC also confirmed that one new death has been recorded, making the number of fatalities from the infection rise to 11.
The newly-released statistics showed that 99 patients have been discharged from the virus that has spread to 19 states and the FCT.
Details later…
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 125