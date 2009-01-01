BREAKING: Kano imposes ‘total lockdown’ for 7 days — after 4 coronavirus cases

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has ordered a lockdown of the state for seven days beginning from Thursday as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.





The state currently has four cases of coronavirus





In a tweet on Tuesday, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a media aide of Ganduje, said there would be no movement in the state during the seven-day lockdown period.





Yakasai also said the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating the order.





“H.E @GovUmarGanduje has ordered for a complete lockdown of Kano State from Thursday 16th of April, and the lockdown is expected to last for initial 7days,” he tweeted.





“There will be no movement in the State and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order.”

The decision by Ganduje to lockdown Kano is coming a day after northern governors said they could not lock down the region because doing so will come at a high cost.





The governors said most of the people resident in their states are farmers and would not to go to the farms since the raining season has started.





While the governors resolved to strengthen preventive measures through enhanced boundary controls and surveillance, they pledged “greater” collaboration to ensure that there is synergy among them in the fight against COVID-19.





