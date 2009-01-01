Home | News | General | Monarch’s wife, daughter kidnapped in Oyo
BREAKING: We identified 119 people with COVID-19 symptoms during house-to-house search, says Lagos health commissioner
Katsina begins house-to-house search for Lagos, Abuja returnees

Monarch’s wife, daughter kidnapped in Oyo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Olori Funbi Ojo, the wife of Oba Olusanjo Ojo, the Baba-Aso of Igboole in Igboora area of Oyo State, was on Monday evening kidnapped alongside her daughter by unknown gunmen.

According to reports, the monarch is the Matron of Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology (OYSCATECH) health centre.

Eyewitness account said that the duo were kidnapped by the gunmen around Keji Abra farm, Igbole area of Igboora, around 8:15 p.m on Monday night.

It was gathered that the monarch’s wife and daughter, a trained nurse and also a serving corps member, were kidnapped while returning from the college where she worked.

However, her son who drove the bullet-ridden vehicle was lucky as he escaped being captured by the suspected kidnappers.

Another source who confirmed the incident said the victims were abducted close to the palace.

“There is a case of kidnapping in Igboora yesterday around 8:15 p.m. which involved the wife of the Baba Aso of Igbole.

The Olori also doubles as the matron of OYSCATECH health centre,” the source added. Meanwhile, the family is yet to be contacted by the kidnappers as vigilante groups within and around the town have started combing the bush to rescue the victims.

Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident, saying that efforts have been intensified by police operatives to rescue the victim from their abductors.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128