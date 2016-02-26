Home | News | General | Nigerian legend vows never to coach the Super Eagles again (see why)

- Sunday Oliseh has insisted that he will not consider coaching the Super Eagles again

- The former midfielder resigned from his position in February 2016 after falling apart with his employers

- The 45-year-old spent eight months in charge of the country's national team but announced his resignation on social media

Former Nigerian captain Sunday Oliseh has insisted that he will never make another mistake of coaching the Super Eagles.

The 45-year-old only lasted about eight months in charge of the country's national team before falling apart with his employers.

Oliseh announced his resignation from the job on his social media pages on February 26, 2016, after overseeing 14 games.

His team scored 19 goals and conceded just six while losing two games in the process. He also qualified the country for CHAN Championship the same year but crashed out at the group stage.

Complete Sport reports that the former Juventus, Ajax, and Borussia Dortmund star has now vowed never to return to his vomit even if an opportunity presents itself.

Oliseh said: "No, I don’t have the intention of ever coaching the (Super) Eagles again,”

“I loved working with the boys, I love coaching my country, but the atmosphere around it was no longer healthy.

“I didn’t want the job anymore. Health-wise I was not feeling too good; secondly, we were owed salaries. I was spending money on my health and on my team. I just couldn’t die on the job.

“Truth is, we have a foreign coach now and from what I heard and know, he is being paid four times the wages Stephen Keshi and I were paid and these are two players (himself and Keshi) who won trophies for Nigeria.

“I’ve never heard Gernot Rohr complain about wages. Keshi, while he was coaching, was always complaining, when I was coaching for four months, I was unpaid, for six months my assistants were unpaid, so I had to leave the job; we were also being frustrated.”

The UEFA badged coach revealed the plans he had to help transform Nigerian football before his unceremonious resignation towards the end of February, four years ago.

“I had good plans for the team,” the 1994 AFCON and 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medal winner said.

“You will notice that at a time I brought in (Wilfred) Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, young players who are dominating now. I brought in a world-class goalkeeper (Carl Ikeme) because I felt the old breed were ready to leave.

“The same philosophy I used while with the Eagles was the same philosophy France used at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Sometimes you ask yourself questions about Nigeria. You won laurels for the country as a player, you’re doing well as a coach, you were about qualifying for the World Cup and you’re unpaid for four months.”

After quitting his position as the Nigerian coach, he was appointed manager of Dutch side, Fortuna Sittard in 2016 and was fired on 14 February 2018.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Finidi George has faulted the leadership of the Super Eagles squad for their failure to introduce a pattern into the team.

The three-time Africa champions for the past four years under the tutelage of German-born coach Gernot Rohr cannot boast of a consistent starting eleven.

Although, they went as far as winning the AFCON 2019 bronze medal in Egypt having failed to reach the final of the tourney which was staged in the summer.

