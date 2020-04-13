Home | News | General | COVID-19: Akwa Ibom state gets one more patient as NCDC announces 19 new cases

- Nigeria's coronavirus cases are now officially 362 after confirmation of 19 new cases

- This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control around 9:20pm on Tuesday, April 14

- Akwa Ibom state has recorded one more case days after recording 5 news cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 19 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Tuesday, April 13, revealed that the new cases are:

14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

The news cases is a huge spike compared to the ones announced by the NCDC in the last few days.

The spike has confirmed fears that Nigeria is now recording community transmission especially in its commercial capital, Lagos.

Already, the Lagos state government has announced that it has identified 119 people with COVID-19 symptoms during the recently activated house-to-house search.

This was disclosed by Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos state at a media briefing on Tuesday, April 14.

According to him, a total of 118,000 households have been reached and 119 persons were found with symptoms of coronavirus.

To curb the spread, President Muhammadu Buhari extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states for another two weeks.

This was contained in the president's address to the nation on Monday, April 13.

Buhari said: “Having carefully considered the briefings and report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun states as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020.

“I am therefore once again asking you all to work with government in this fight.”

He noted that the decision is a difficult one, but stressed that it is the right decision.

“The repercussions of any premature end to the lockdown action are unimaginable.

“We must not lose the gains achieved thus far. We must not allow a rapid increase in community transmission. We must endure a little longer,” he said.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Where is the N30k the government promised us? - Father of 5 cries out | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...