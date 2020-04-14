Home | News | General | BREAKING: FG begins payment of N30,000 to N-Power beneficiaries

- 500,000 N-Power beneficiaries across the country have started receiving alerts for outstanding payments

- This was disclosed by Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

- The minister said the alerts will be based on beneficiaries’ outstanding payments of their monthly entitlements

The Federal Government has commenced payment of N30,000 to all N-Power beneficiaries as from today, Tuesday, April 14.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesman to the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

The N-Power programme is an initiative of the Buhari administration.

Part of the statement read: “500,000-strong N-Power enrollees throughout the country should expect to receive bank credit alerts for outstanding payments of their monthly entitlement from today, Tuesday, April 14.

“This followed the signing of the payment mandate by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, after all due processes were concluded in line with the rules guiding federal government’s public financial expenditure.

“Those responsible for processing the payment must do it in conformity with the necessary rules and regulations to ensure accountability.

“Now that the rules were followed strictly and the process concluded, I was given the assurance that they will start receiving credit alerts from their banks today, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.”

The minister restated the resolve of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), including the N-Power component, to ensure transparency, effectiveness, accountability and the judicious application of public resources in running the programmes.

The N-Power Programme is a job creation and skills empowerment programme of the federal government. It is for young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35.

Under the arrangement, enrolled participants will be weaned off the programme after every 24 months to be replaced by another batch of youths drawn from across the country. Each participant is paid N30,000 monthly allowance.

Recall that the N-Power beneficiaries under the NSIP in Kogi state, on Monday, 13 begged the federal government to pay their stipend for March 2020.

Some of the beneficiaries in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja said the payment of the stipend would enable them to take care of their needs during the COVID-19 lockdown.

An N-power-teach beneficiary, James Abayomi, said that the non-payment of their March stipend had brought untold hardship to them, even as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the payment.

