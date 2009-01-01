Home | News | General | He married me with 4 kids - Woman says as she flaunts handsome husband (photos)

- A relationship advisor identified as @Soaedi_dinah has taken to her social media page to inspire her followers

- @Soaedi_dinah said that her husband married her despite having four kids from previous relationships

- The woman said his husband's family accepted them

A relationship advisor identified as @Soaedi_dinah has taken to her social media page to inspire her followers about her life's story.

The woman revealed that her husband married her despite having four kids from previous relationships. The relationship advisor said that her husband's family disowned him for wanting to marry her but he went ahead.

According to her, his family accepted them after they had two more kids. She noted that they are now celebrating 11 years together.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

While responding to congratulatory messages from her followers, @Soaedi_dinah said that she is older than her husband with two years. She stated that her husband's family hated her guts and did not attend their marriage, although they paid her dowry.

What will a taxi driver like me eat - Single mother shed tears as she reacts to the recent lockdown (video)

The relationship advisor stated that they hoped the union would not last but when they realised that they were waxing stronger, they came to apologise.

@Soaedi_dinah noted that her husband was not perfect when they met but something told her that he is the one. She explained that she also had her scars.

The relationship advisor went ahead to share tips with single mothers, noting that the foundation that they build is very important. According to her, they should know themselves and what they stand for.

She also stated that she would respect her husband until death.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that I met my dream husband as a single mother of 2 - Nigerian lady. A Nigerian lady with the name Adetoun revealed how she got her dream husband despite the fact that she was already a single mother of two children. In an Instagram post, she said that after she lost her first home, everything went bad for her as she felt that the world failed and abandoned her. She said that she was a single mother with no iota of hope of achieving success in life. In that midst of great challenges, Adetoun said that she decided to give her life another form of hope.

I decided to use my creativity - Anatomy graduate who made beaded face mask replies critics

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Buhari should help us! 29-yr-old single mother of three cries out | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...