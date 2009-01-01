Home | News | General | Maltreatment of Nigerians - FG provides soft landing for China, blames poor communication

- The FG has blamed alleged maltreatment of Nigerians and Africans in China on poor communication

- According to the FG, the Chinese authorities were trying to contain some Africans including a Nigerian restaurant owner who tested positive for coronavirus

- Going further, the FG said African consulates would have assisted the Chinese authorities in the action it was taking

The federal government said that poor communication between the Chinese authorities and African consulates in Guangzhou, China, was responsible for the tensions that arose concerning the alleged maltreatment of Nigerians.

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja in company with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian.

Onyeama said that the lack of communication made a lot of Nigerians and Africans to misunderstand what was happening in China.

Onyeama said that if there was effective communication, African consulates would have assisted the Chinese authorities in the action it was taking.

Sad day as 5 Nigerians in China test positive to coronavirus, authorities fear they may have infected 6,321 other foreigners

Onyeama explained that the Chinese authorities were trying to contain some Africans including a Nigerian restaurant owner, who came into China and tested positive for the virus.

“And so, automatically demanded and insisted that they all be quarantined, with nobody allowed to come out in 14 days and if anybody came out from that quarantine, that they should not be allowed in if it was a hotel, back into that hotel or that residence.

“So, they put in very, very strict measure to try to contain this outbreak which to them at that time, clearly seemed to have been within that community. And so, they put in place, these very strict measures.

“Now, it was misinterpreted it appeared, by some of the Nigerians and Africans who could not understand why it seemed to be selective and targeting only themselves,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama further said after seeing the new video which had a different narrative, he immediately alerted the Nigerian Embassy and officials in Guangzhou at the consulate, particularly the acting consul-general.

COVID-19: Presidential aide, others distribute food items during lockdown

He added that the consulate confirmed that that narrative was true, that the Chinese authorities were trying to quarantine a set of Africans who came into China and tested positive.

“But what our officials in China made clear was that the communication could and should have been better.

”If the authorities in Guangzhou had informed the African Consulates in Guangzhou that this was the situation and this were the measures they were putting in place, it could have become a joint effort.

“That mutual suspicion would not be there. That was not done and it led to counter-narrative and it exacerbated the situation,” he said.

Onyeama however disclosed that both the Nigerian and Chinese authorities were working closely to resolve the issue.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

He stressed that the Nigerian Government took very seriously, the issue of the human rights and wellbeing of Nigerians anywhere and everywhere in the world.

Anger in Kaduna as youths protest killing of 5 people by police over coronavirus lockdown

He said wherever there might be any issues in that regard, the Nigerian Government considered it an absolute obligation to intervene to ensure the rights and dignity of Nigerians are protected anywhere in the world.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has ordered a total lockdown of the state from Thursday, April 16 for a period of seven days.

Ganduje gave the order on Tuesday shortly after the state Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of Coronavirus in the state.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The Nigerian government cannot handle this pandemic - Woman | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...