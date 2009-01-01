Home | News | General | What will a taxi driver like me eat - Single mother shed tears as she reacts to the recent lockdown (video)

- A Nigerian woman identified as Kiki has taken to social media to lament the two weeks lockdown that was recently announced

- Kiki shared a video where she was crying

- The young lady revealed that she is a taxi driver and would not be able to feed because of the lockdown

A Nigerian woman identified as Kiki has taken to social media to lament the two weeks lockdown that was recently announced by the president of Nigeria.

Just like this young woman, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to lament the two weeks stay at home instruction by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many have lamented about the lack of money, some about hunger and others about the recent insecurity that they have been exposed to as a result of the lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Kiki shared a video of her crying. The video showed her sitting in a car with tears streaming down her face.

The young woman cried out for help, stating that there is nothing that she would eat as a taxi driver. In the message that accompanied the video, Kiki wrote out her account number.

A further peek into Kiki's Instagram page shows that she is also a single mother of one.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier revealed that Nigerian comedian surprised his single mom with cash to appreciate her. The man identified as Nduka Victor surprised his mother with cash while they were inside a car. He shared a video of the surprised expression on his mother's face when she received the cash. In the video, the woman was heard asking her son where he got the money from. She was so surprised about the incident that she continued to ask her son if he was sure about giving her the money.

A Kind man and his wife come together to build a single mother of 4 a house. A man, Bongani Prince Khoza, and his wife secretly raised money to build a house for a woman they barely knew. Khoza took to the #ImStaying Facebook page to detail how he and his wife were touched by the story of a single mother of four.

