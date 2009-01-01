Home | News | General | Nigerian coronavirus survivor in Ireland shares his recovery story

- A Nigerian based in Ireland, John Obabola, who recovered from coronavirus, has shared his story

- Obabola said he used paracetamol, lemon, ginger and garlic when he was in the hospital

- The Nigerian man said the virus could have affected his lungs causing pneumonia and other severe sicknesses if he wasn't treated in time

A Nigerian based in Ireland, John Obabola, who recovered from coronavirus, has recounted how he used paracetamol, lemon, ginger and garlic when he was in the hospital.

Recounting his experience, Obabola said he only survived the virus because he went in for treatment early enough and did not have underlying health issues.

He shared his experience on a Channels Television programme on Tuesday, April 13.

Health workers across the world are helping many overcome the dreaded coronavirus

According to him, the first symptom he had showing he had been infected with the virus was dry cough before experiencing acute pain, severe tiredness, high temperature, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to stand and difficulty in breathing.

He said the situation degenerated from normal vomit to vomiting blood and sometimes having coffee coloured vomit.

But for going in for treatment early enough, he said the virus could have affected his lungs causing pneumonia and other severe sicknesses.

His words: “I was lucky to have opted to go in for treatment because it could have degenerated into affecting my lungs causing pneumonia and other severe sicknesses. I am also lucky I did not have underlying health issues.

“Within seven to eight days, it was full-blown in my system. At the hospital, they put me on IV, I was given antibiotics and they gave me IV paracetamol. At that point, I switched off until I woke up later in the day.

“I was on paracetamol every four hours when it started. I was also on lemon; I take ginger and once in a while I eat a small bit of garlic, extremely painful but it helpful but medical treatment was required when things got really bad.”

He also narrated how his wife was boxed in between taking care of him and not getting infected and was always compelled to use mask whenever around him.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who recently recovered from coronavirus said he fought the deadly virus by consuming certain things.

The governor said he made efforts to boost his immunity by consuming vitamin C, carrots and black seed oil mixed with honey.

