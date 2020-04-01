Home | News | General | Covid-19: Nigerians face permanent quarantine in China

By Vera Anyagafu

Many Nigerians are said to be going through various level of unpleasant maltreatment from officials of the Chinese government. This according source, is coming as an excuse to contain spread of covid-19, which led to putting some Nigerians under permanent quarantine.

Reports reaching us has it that in Guangzhou, China’s commercial city, where a huge number of Nigerians are residing, many Nigerians are forcefully quarantined.

It further disclosed that there are a number of challenges facing Africans in the country’s commercial city .

Situation was said to have aggravated when a Nigerian who tested positive attacked a nurse and allegedly destroyed hospital equipment in a hospital in Guangzhou.

“Although, what is happening now is the reaction to the pandemic and the efforts to contain the imported ones by both Chinese and foreigners and Nigeria’s Head of Chancery here is on top of the situation, as he has been meeting with the Chinese authorities to make case for Nigerians being threatened with permanent Quarantine”, Source said.

It was also disclosed that the Nigerian found with the virus restricted confinement, and attacked a nurse, while undergoing treatment at the said hospital in Guangzhou.

This action, reportedly, aggravated insistence by the Chinese responsible authorities, requiring mandatory testing for Nigerians and other foreigners entering Guangzhou and other cities in China.

The escalating situation in Guangzhou, China right now, is said to have prompted all of the African consulates based in Guangzhou, and the Consul Generals to hold an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Guangdong Province.

“They have deliberated on a way forward, with much focus on issues confronting the African community including covid-19 tests, lack of access to suitable accommodation, as well as restriction from shopping malls, and eviction from hotels.

These pressing issues and concerns were discussed extensively and immediate matters, especially, threat of permanent quarantine, was immediately resolved”, source said, adding that, the outstanding key issues requiring whole government intervention are being worked on with a promise to revert to the African CGs.

Continuing, source disclosed that it is important to observe that some measures being taken are applicable to Chinese migrants, as well as people returning from other provinces to Guangdong, the power house of Chinese economy.

“All are expected to have covid-19 free certificates before being allowed into their various communities to prevent reported increase in imported cases”, source added.

