Breaking: Osun extends lock-down by two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has extended the lockdown of the state by another two weeks to curb community transmission of coronavirus.
The Governor in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday night announced the extension, saying the state cannot risk to expose its citizens to the deadly virus.
Details later..
Vanguard
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 128