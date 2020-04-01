Home | News | General | COVID-19: Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju recovers

Game of Thrones actor, Kristofer Hivju, has recovered from the deadly COVID-19.

The Norwegian actor, popular for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the HBO epic, shared the news on Tuesday via his Instagram page.

Hivju said he and his wife, Gry Molvær have recovered from Coronavirus and in good health.

He admonished his fans to be careful and take preventive measures.

His post reads: “Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after the Coronavirus infected me, and most likely my wife.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19.

“We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit harder, and to those who lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus.

“Please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands. “

