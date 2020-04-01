Home | News | General | COVID-19: Snake should not swallow billions donated to aid fight against coronavirus – Buhari warned

A senior member of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ntufam Mba Ukweni, has asked President Mohammadu Buhari to explain how the billions of naira donated to the federal government to fight against coronavirus were expended.

The SAN, who lamented that President Buhari’s nationwide broadcast lacked substance and depth, warned that snake should not swallow money donated by good-spirited Nigerian and companies .

Uwkeni who is Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) told DAILY POST on Tuesday that “We thank the President for addressing Nigerians.

“He should do so more regularly particularly at this very critical moment. We are happy that he has started talking. I listened to the broadcast. As long as it went, it, however, lacked substance and depths.

“The President said nothing about the monies that were contributed by well-meaning persons and companies towards the fight against COVID-19.

“The President said nothing about the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation that was burnt. That was where they said records of the disbursements were kept.

“Let it not be another incident of a snake swallowing money in Government House. The health workers, what security measures have been put in place as hazards allowances.

“What about the health condition of his Chief of Staff. Those who hold public offices cannot act in secrecy, particularly, when they are being attended to from public funds.

“We knew everything that went on in the treatment of Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister. Nigerians need to know how the money contributed and those votes are being spent. All the materials donated, how, how they shared?” he queried.

