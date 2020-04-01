Home | News | General | Coronavirus: FG sends message to Muslims ahead of Ramadan

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has appealed to Muslims to continue to observe all the preventive measures, as Ramadan fasting commences.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, made the appeal during the daily media briefing by the task force on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu appealed to Muslims, as well as Islamic leaders to help the efforts against the disease.

“We all know that we are approaching the holy month of Ramadan, which can be important to communities; I’ll like to emphasise the need for continued physical distancing and other prevention measures during this period, including frequent hand-washing with soap and water as we observe our religious obligations.

“I’ll also like to seek the support of our religious leaders to engage the public and emphasise the importance of remaining safe during this challenging period,” he said.

